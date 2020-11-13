Search
MMA

Best Shots: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire knocks Pedro Carvalho out at Bellator 252 – photo report

Newswire

Two-weight champ Patricio 'Pitbull' KO's Pedro Carvalho in the first round to retain his 145-pound belt title and advance in Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix

Advertisements

Two-division champion Patricio Freire retained his 145-pound title by knockout in the first round against Pedro Carvalho in the headliner of Bellator 252 earlier today (Nov. 13 in Australia). The contest was one of of the quarter-final bouts if Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. Check out some of the best photos from the matchup below. Video of knockout can be found here.

Patricio Freire
Patricio Freire walk out | Bellator MMA

Patricio Freire vs Pedro Carvalho
Patricio Freire leg kicks Pedro Carvalho | Bellator MMA

Advertisements

Pedro Carvalho vs Patricio Freire
Pedro Carvalho kicks Patricio Freire | Bellator MMA

Patricio Freire vs Pedro Carvalho
Patricio Freire charging forward in his bout against Pedro Carvalho | Bellator MMA

Patricio Freire vs Pedro Carvalho
Patricio Freire dominates Pedro Carvalho | Bellator MMA

Advertisements

Patricio Freire vs Pedro Carvalho
Patricio Freire jabs Pedro Carvalho | Bellator MMA

Patricio Freire vs Pedro Carvalho
Patricio Freire KO’s Pedro Carvalho with left hook in Round 1 | Bellator MMA

Patricio Freire vs Pedro Carvalho
Patricio Freire knocks Pedro Carvalho out | Bellator MMA

Advertisements

Patricio Freire vs Pedro Carvalho
Patricio Freire victorious over Pedro Carvalho | Bellator MMA

Patricio Pitbull
Lightweight and featherweight champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ retains his 145-pound belt | Bellator MMA

Patricio Pitbull to face Emmanuel Sanchez in Bellator Featherweight WGP Semi-Final

In his next outing at the future event, Patricio Freire is expected to defend his belt against Emmanuel Sanchez, when the pair faces off in the semi-final of WGP.

Emmanuel Sanchez bd Patricio Freire
L-R: Emmanuel Sanchez and Patricio Freire faceoff | Bellator MMA

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAPhotos

Add a comment

Related

Video: Three spectacular head kick knockouts in kickboxing

Kickboxing
Enjoy three spectacular knockouts secured by way of head kick in the world-class kickboxing bouts. The video features John Wayne Parr in his Bellator...
Read more

Video: Patricio Pitbull retains featherweight title by KO of Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 252

MMA
Two-division champion Patricio Freire retained his 145-pound belt earlier today (November 13 AEDT) in the headliner of Bellator 252. "Pitbull" faced Pedro Carvalho in...
Read more

Bellator 252 results – Pitbull vs Carvalho

MMA
Bellator 252 features ten bouts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 12 (Friday, November 13 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs Carvalho weigh-in faceoffs (photos)

MMA
Following the official Bellator 252 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the...
Read more

Bellator 252 weigh-in results – Pitbull vs Carvalho official, 3 fighters heavy, 1 fight canceled

MMA
Bellator 252 features featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in defense of his belt against Pedro Carvalho in the quarter-final bout of 145-pound World Grand...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Joshua Franco signs with MTK Global and Rick Mirigian

MTK Global and Rick Mirigian are delighted to announce the signing of WBA super-flyweight champion Joshua Franco. World champion Franco will be advised by MTK...
Read more
Boxing

Terence Crawford secures savage fourth-round stoppage of Kell Brook

It ended in a flash, and once again, Terence "Bud" Crawford let his fists do the talking. Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight world...
Read more
Boxing

Amilcar Vidal knocks out previously unbeaten Edward Ortiz in two rounds

Unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) impressed with a quick second-round knockout of previously undefeated Edward Ortiz (11-1-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night...
Read more
Boxing

Terence Crawford dominates Kell Brook in Round 4 to retain WBO welterweight title (video)

Welterweight king Terence Crawford faced Kell Brook in defense of his WBO title on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The pair...
Read more
Boxing

Video: Franco vs Moloney 2 results in No Decision ‘due to accidental headbutt’ – ‘Thumb in the eye’, says former champ

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney squared off in the rematch inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee

November 19, 2020

MMA

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Katie Taylor decisions Miriam Gutierrez to remain undisputed lightweight champion

Katie Taylor completely outclassed her WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez to retain her Undisputed Lightweight World Titles at the top of the bill on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097