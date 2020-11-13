Best Shots: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire knocks Pedro Carvalho out at Bellator 252 – photo report

Advertisements

Two-division champion Patricio Freire retained his 145-pound title by knockout in the first round against Pedro Carvalho in the headliner of Bellator 252 earlier today (Nov. 13 in Australia). The contest was one of of the quarter-final bouts if Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. Check out some of the best photos from the matchup below. Video of knockout can be found here.

Patricio Pitbull to face Emmanuel Sanchez in Bellator Featherweight WGP Semi-Final

In his next outing at the future event, Patricio Freire is expected to defend his belt against Emmanuel Sanchez, when the pair faces off in the semi-final of WGP.