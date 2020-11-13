Search
Boxing

Crawford vs Brook start time US, Australia, Franco vs Moloney 2, main event, undercard, how to watch

Newswire
Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook
Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook

Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 2, plus five-fight undercard

Welterweight king Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight title against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card, taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

In the co-main event Joshua Franco defends his WBA super flyweight title against former champion Andrew Moloney. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds rematch, following their first fight in June, when Franco scored a unanimous decision to become a new titleholder.

Crawford vs Brook undercard comprises five bouts. The event no longer features the announced return of junior welterweight southpaw Elvis Rodriguez, due to undisclosed “last minute difficulties” (as per boxer’s post on Instagram). The current and full lineup can be found below.

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook start time in the United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook main card live and exclusive on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard live stream begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on ESPN+.

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook Australia time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 2, as well as the undercard, live on Main Event. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 15 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. The undercard commences at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. Franco vs Maloney 2 is expected to start around 2:15 pm AEDT /  11:15 pm AWST. The cost is $29.95 AUD.

Replay is at 5:30 pm AEDT and 11:30 pm AEDT on Sunday, November 15 and then every six hours from 5:30 am AEDT on Monday, November 16 (via Main Event).

Crawford vs Brook fight card

Crawford vs Brook main card

  • Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook, 12 rounds, Crawford’s WBO welterweight world title
  • Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney, 12 rounds, Franco’s WBA super flyweight world title

Crawford vs Brook undercard

  • Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Tyler Howard vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Duke Ragan vs. Sebastian Gutierrez, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Vegas Larfield vs. Juan Alberto Flores, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Luis Porozo, 6 rounds, lightweight
BoxingLatest News

