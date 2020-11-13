Search
ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 3 full event video and results

Newswire
ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 - Lineker vs. Belingon

The third edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 13. The fight card comprises five bouts, with welterweights John Lineker and Kevin Belingon battling it out in the headliner of the show.

The fight fans can watch ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 3 live on FIGHTMAG (video up top). The start time is scheduled for November 13 at 11:30 pm AEDT / 8:30 pm AWST.

Stay tuned with fight results below.

ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 results

John Lineker def. Kevin Belingon by TKO (R2 at 1:16)

Geje Eustaquio def. Song Min Jong by unanimous decision

Murad Ramazanov def. Hiroyuki Tetsuka by unanimous decision

Fan Rong def. Yuri Simoes by unanimous decision

Hiroba Minowa def. Lito Adiwang by split decision

Related

Best Shots: John Lineker TKO’s Kevin Belingon in ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event (photos)

MMA
John Lineker stopped former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon in the second round of their ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event, when he...
Read more

Best Shots: Kiamrian Abbasov stops James Nakashima to retain ONE Championship welterweight title – photo report

MMA
ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov was successful in his first championship defense, when he faced and stopped challenger James Nakashima in Round 4 of...
Read more

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 2 – results and full event video

MMA
The second edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 6. The fight card comprises five MMA bouts with welterweight...
Read more

Top Stories

Boxing

Terence Crawford dominates Kell Brook in Round 4 to retain WBO welterweight title (video)

Welterweight king Terence Crawford faced Kell Brook in defense of his WBO title on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The pair...
Read more
Boxing

Video: Franco vs Moloney 2 results in No Decision ‘due to accidental headbutt’ – ‘Thumb in the eye’, says former champ

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney squared off in the rematch inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in...
Read more
UFC

Watch Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 14

Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 14 held at APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, November...
Read more

Latest

Boxing

Joshua Franco signs with MTK Global and Rick Mirigian

MTK Global and Rick Mirigian are delighted to announce the signing of WBA super-flyweight champion Joshua Franco. World champion Franco will be advised by MTK...
Read more
Boxing

Terence Crawford secures savage fourth-round stoppage of Kell Brook

It ended in a flash, and once again, Terence "Bud" Crawford let his fists do the talking. Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight world...
Read more
Boxing

Amilcar Vidal knocks out previously unbeaten Edward Ortiz in two rounds

Unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) impressed with a quick second-round knockout of previously undefeated Edward Ortiz (11-1-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night...
Read more
Boxing

Terence Crawford dominates Kell Brook in Round 4 to retain WBO welterweight title (video)

Welterweight king Terence Crawford faced Kell Brook in defense of his WBO title on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The pair...
Read more
Boxing

Video: Franco vs Moloney 2 results in No Decision ‘due to accidental headbutt’ – ‘Thumb in the eye’, says former champ

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney squared off in the rematch inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee

November 19, 2020

MMA

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Katie Taylor decisions Miriam Gutierrez to remain undisputed lightweight champion

Katie Taylor completely outclassed her WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez to retain her Undisputed Lightweight World Titles at the top of the bill on...

