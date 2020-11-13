ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 3 full event video and results

The third edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 13. The fight card comprises five bouts, with welterweights John Lineker and Kevin Belingon battling it out in the headliner of the show.

The fight fans can watch ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 3 live on FIGHTMAG (video up top). The start time is scheduled for November 13 at 11:30 pm AEDT / 8:30 pm AWST.

Stay tuned with fight results below.

ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 results

John Lineker def. Kevin Belingon by TKO (R2 at 1:16)

Geje Eustaquio def. Song Min Jong by unanimous decision

Murad Ramazanov def. Hiroyuki Tetsuka by unanimous decision

Fan Rong def. Yuri Simoes by unanimous decision

Hiroba Minowa def. Lito Adiwang by split decision