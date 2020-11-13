Search
Video: Patricio Pitbull retains featherweight title by KO of Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 252

Parviz Iskenderov
Patricio Freire
Patricio Freire is a two-division Bellator MMA champion, lightweight and two-time featherweight | Bellator MMA

Patricio 'Pitbull' to face Emmanuel Sanchez in Bellator Featherweight WGP semi-final

Two-division champion Patricio Freire retained his 145-pound belt earlier today (November 13 AEDT) in the headliner of Bellator 252. “Pitbull” faced Pedro Carvalho in one of the quarter-final bouts of Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix live on CBS Sports Network from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The scheduled for five-rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 2 minutes and 10 seconds into the opening round.

Freire first tagged Carvalho with left uppercut followed by straight right. Moments later he dropped him to the canvas with left hook followed by another right and that was it. You can watch the video of knockout below.

With the win the reigning lightweight and two-time and current featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” successfully defended his 145-pound belt. He also updated his record to 31-4, securing the sixth straight victory.

In his next appearance inside the MMA cage Freire is expected to face Emmanuel Sanchez. The latter also fought at Bellator 252 and earned a unanimous decision against Daniel Weichel.

Freire and Sanchez are set to battle it out in the semi-final of WGP at the future event. Featherweight title will also be on the line, with “Pitbull” making the fifth defense of his belt in his second reign.

Pedro Carvalho dropped to 11-4. The defeat snapped his six-win streak.

The full fight results from Bellator 252 can be found here.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResults

