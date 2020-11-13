Search
Dream fights for next World Lethwei Championship events

Nyi Min Han
World Lethwei Championship
World Lethwei Championship

Dream fights are putting together the matchups, that are most anticipated. When those bouts happen, the fans enjoy the best of the best action in the ring.

Lethwei is one of the brutal combat sports and all the athletes need stamina, toughness, heart, and skills to dominate the other. When two athletes, equally having those attributes, face off in the ring, the fights create a magical moment in time.

For the next WLC shows, these are the fights that the fans long for:

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat vs Hein Tun Aung

Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is number one ranked lightweight and when he debuted at WLC: Mighty Warriors, he showcase his trademark weapon, the left high kick, using it to knock out his opponent. At WLC: King of Nine Limbs he defeated top Malaysian fighter, Izak Zaki, by decision and showed that he is a strong contender for the World Lethwei Championship title. The one thing missing on his resume is a victory over a seasoned veteran in lethwei.

Hein Tun Aung already fought at WLC four times and showed his toughness, burning desire, and determination to become the best of his division. His journey in World Lethwei Championship has gone through ups and downs but after winning three of his last four fights, deserve title consideration.

Antonio Faria vs Saw Min Min

Light Welterweight World Lethei Champion, Antonio Faria has already proved that he is the best in the division by knocking out the opponents four times in as many fights and showed that he has the requisite toughness of a champion in an epic comeback victory in his last bout. He is undoubtedly the knockout king of lethwei, having never seen the judges’ decision and will look to continue that streak in his next title defense.

Saw Min Min is no stranger to prestigious championship titles and in 2017 he celebrated as the ONE Myanmar Flyweight Tournament Champion of ONE Championship. He won his debut at the promotion with a decision win over a tough opponent proving that his knees and elbows are dangerous weapons. After that, he won again at both WLC: MIGHTY WARRIORS by decision and at WLC: Karen Spirit by knocking out his opponent with his strong arsenal, and he is considered as the most promising Myanmar athlete in the global level.

Sasha Moisa vs Thway Thit Win Hlaing

Ukrainian sensation Sasha Moisa is the Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion and he proved his skills since he debuted for WLC. In his promotional debut, he knocked out his highly touted opponent, Shwe Yar Mann, with his precise and powerful punches. At the time, Shwe Yar Mann was considered to be on track to be the biggest star in lethwei. After that, he faced defending champion Artur Saladiak for the title and with his world-class boxing skills, took a decision victory to win the belt.

Thway Thit Win Hlaing has an undefeated WLC with the winningest record in the promotion and has fully deserved to be considered the number one contender in the Light Middleweight division. He has faced all of Myanmar’s best and in his last bout, defeated Thai-German striker Burutlek Petchyindee Academy to show he can take on foreign challengers as well. Moisa will be his toughest test to date but this is one matchup that has been heavily anticipated for quite some time.

Latest NewsLethwei

