UFC Vegas 14 start time US, Australia – how to watch Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos, card

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The fight card comprises twelve bouts.
The main event features ranked No. 7 lightweight Paul Felder (17-5) up against former 155-pound champion and ranked No. 12 welterweight Rafael dos Anjos (29-13). Felder took a fight on a five-day notice. Dos Anjos returns to lightweight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) and Khaos Williams (10-1). The full UFC Vegas 14 fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos start time in the United States
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos live and exlusive on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The fight action begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs dos Anjos Australia time
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, November 15 at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. The preliminary card commences at 8 am AEST / 5 am AWST.
UFC Vegas 14 card
UFC Vegas 13 card comprises a total of twelve bouts. The five-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring seven matchups. The complete lineup can be found below.
Main Card
- Paul Felder vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams
- Julian Marquez vs. Saparbeg Safarov
- Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna
- Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo
Preliminary Card
- Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland
- Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger
- Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee
- Jose Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka
- Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata
- Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely
- Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez