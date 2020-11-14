Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz weigh-in results – four-fight PBC boxing card on FS1

Middleweights Amilcar Vidal and Edward Ortiz square off in a ten-round bout, battling it out on the top of FS1 PBC Fight Night taking place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Advertisements

Amilcar Vidal weighed-in at 161.8 lbs. Edward Ortiz showed 163 lbs.

Also on the card Efetobor Apochi came in at 199 lbs for his ten-round cruiserweight bout against Joe Jones, who was 193 lbs. As well, Henry Arredondo and Eros Correa showed 124.5 lbs and 123.6 lbs, respectively, for their eight-round contest at super bantamweight. In addition, Desmond Lyons tipped the scales at 134 lbs for his six-round lightweight matchup with Diego Elizondo, who was 135 lbs.

Boxing fans can watch Vidal vs Ortiz live on FS1. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, November 15 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Vidal vs Ortiz card

Amilcar Vidal (161.8 lbs) vs Edward Ortiz (163 lbs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Efetobor Apochi (199 lbs) vs. Joe Jones (193 lbs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Henry Arredondo (124.5 lbs) vs. Eros Correa (123.6 lbs), 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Desmond Lyons (134 lbs) vs. Diego Elizondo (135 lbs), 6 rounds, lightweight