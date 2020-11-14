Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez weigh-in results – 6-fight card set

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez. The contest headlines the world title tripleheader live on Sky Sports and DAZN from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia).

The co-main event features Terri Harper in defense of her WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles against Katharina Thanderz. In addition, Rachel Ball and Jorgelina Guanini battle it out for a vacant interim WBC super bantamweight belt.

A day before the fight show the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Get Taylor vs Gutierrez full card and weigh-in results below.

Taylor vs Gutierrez card

10 x 2 mins Undisputed Lightweight World Titles

Katie Taylor (9st 8lbs 7oz) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (9st 8lbs 6oz)

10 x 2 mins WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles

Terri Harper (9st 3lbs 5oz) vs. Katharina Thanderz (9st 3lbs 10oz)

10 x 2 mins vacant Interim WBC Super-Bantamweight World Title

Rachel Ball (8st 9lbs 9oz) vs. Jorgelina Guanini (8st 13lbs 7oz)

10 x 3 mins British Super-Middleweight Title Eliminator

John Docherty (11st 12lbs 9oz) vs. Jack Cullen (11st 13lbs 7oz)

10 x 3 mins vacant WBA Continental Bantamweight Title

Kash Farooq (8st 5lbs 0oz) vs. Angel Aviles (8st 8lbs 0oz)

8 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

Thomas Whittaker-Hart (12st 6lbs 9oz) vs. Jermaine Springer (12st 5lbs 4oz)