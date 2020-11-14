Search
Best Shots: John Lineker TKO’s Kevin Belingon in ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event (photos)

John "Hands of Stone" Lineker defeats Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon via second-round TKO

John Lineker stopped former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon in the second round of their ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event, when he dropped his opponent with right uppercut followed by a several punches on the ground. The full event video and results can be found here, while some of the best fight action photos from the matchup can be found below.

John Lineker vs Kevin Belingon
John Lineker and Kevin Belingon exchange leg kicks | ONE Championship

At the opening bell, Lineker and Belingon met at the center of the ONE Circle and looked to trade their heaviest shots. Belingon dazzled with his usual display of flashy spinning attacks and powerful combinations, while Lineker kept tight pressure and battered the Filipino with concussive hooks and uppercuts.

Kevin Belingon vs John Lineker
Kevin Belingon face kicks John Lineker | ONE Championship

Kevin Belingon vs John Lineker
Kevin Belingon body kicks John Lineker | ONE Championship

Kevin Belingon vs John Lineker
Kevin Belingon throws spinning back kick in his bout against John Lineker | ONE Championship

Kevin Belingon vs John Lineker
Kevin Belingon delivers spinning back elbow against John Lineker | ONE Championship

In the middle of the second round, a right uppercut to the temple dropped Belingon, and Lineker quickly swarmed his foe to earn the technical knockout victory. With the win, the Brazilian announced himself as a serious threat to reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

John Lineker vs Kevin Belingon
John Lineker delivers uppercut in his bout against Kevin Belingon | ONE Championship

John Lineker
John Lineker celebrates victory | ONE Championship

John Lineker vs Kevin Belingon
John Lineker victorious over Kevin Belingon | ONE Championship

Latest NewsMMAPhotos

