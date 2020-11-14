Best Shots: John Lineker TKO’s Kevin Belingon in ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event (photos)

Advertisements

John Lineker stopped former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon in the second round of their ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event, when he dropped his opponent with right uppercut followed by a several punches on the ground. The full event video and results can be found here, while some of the best fight action photos from the matchup can be found below.

At the opening bell, Lineker and Belingon met at the center of the ONE Circle and looked to trade their heaviest shots. Belingon dazzled with his usual display of flashy spinning attacks and powerful combinations, while Lineker kept tight pressure and battered the Filipino with concussive hooks and uppercuts.

In the middle of the second round, a right uppercut to the temple dropped Belingon, and Lineker quickly swarmed his foe to earn the technical knockout victory. With the win, the Brazilian announced himself as a serious threat to reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

