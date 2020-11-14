Search
Boxing

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook weigh in results – Franco-Moloney 2, undercard, 7 fights official

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Crawford-Brook and Franco-Moloney 2 World Title Doubleheader from The Bubble

Welterweight king Terence Crawford defends his WBO belt against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The twelve-round world championship bout airs live on ESPN in the US and Main Event in Australia from inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Advertisements

In the co-feature bout Joshua Franco defends his WBA super flyweight title against former champion Andrew Moloney in the scheduled for twelve rounds rematch. The full Crawford vs Brook undercard can be found below. The event start time and how to watch fight live can be found here.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Crawford came in at 146.4 lbs. Brook showed 147 lbs. Franco weighed-in at 114.5. Andrew Moloney was 114.7 lbs.

Get Crawford vs Brook full fight card and weigh-in results below.

Crawford vs Brook card

Main Card

Terence Crawford 146.4 lbs vs. Kell Brook 147 lbs
(Crawford’s WBO Welterweight World Title – 12 Rounds)

Joshua Franco 114.5 lbs vs. Andrew Moloney 114.7 lbs
(Franco’s WBA Super Flyweight World Title – 12 Rounds)

Undercard

Joshua Greer Jr. 118.9 lbs vs. Edwin Rodriguez 118.9 lbs
(Bantamweight – 8 Rounds)

Tyler Howard 161.2 lbs vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood 161.9 lbs
(Middleweight – 8 Rounds)

Duke Ragan 126 lbs vs. Sebastian Gutierrez 126.3 lbs
(Featherweight – 4 Rounds)

Vegas Larfield 119 lbs vs. Juan Alberto Flores 117.3 lbs
(Bantamweight – 4 Rounds)

Raymond Muratalla 137.3 lbs vs. Luis Porozo 135.2 lbs
(Lightweight – 6 Rounds)

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Crawford vs Brook start time US, Australia, Franco vs Moloney 2, main event, undercard, how to watch

Boxing
Welterweight king Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight title against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The scheduled for...
Read more

Terence Crawford feels like ‘number one pound-for-pound’, Kell Brook is ‘like fine wine’

Boxing
The pound-for-pound king, WBO welterweight world champion Terence Crawford, renewed acquaintances with Kell Brook Wednesday afternoon, nearly nine months after they had a brief...
Read more

Tursynbay Kulakhmet defeats Macaulay McGowan to take WBC International title – MTK Fight Night results

Boxing
Kazakhstan superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet won the WBC International super-welterweight title in just his second professional fight after a dominant victory over previously...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook weigh in results – Franco-Moloney 2, undercard, 7 fights official

Welterweight king Terence Crawford defends his WBO belt against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The twelve-round world championship...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez weigh-in results – 6-fight card set

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez. The contest headlines the world title tripleheader live on Sky...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14 weigh-in results – Felder vs dos Anjos set, three fighters heavy, 1 fight canceled

UFC Vegas 14 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook weigh in results – Franco-Moloney 2, undercard, 7 fights official

Welterweight king Terence Crawford defends his WBO belt against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The twelve-round world championship...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez weigh-in results – 6-fight card set

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez. The contest headlines the world title tripleheader live on Sky...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14 weigh-in results – Felder vs dos Anjos set, three fighters heavy, 1 fight canceled

UFC Vegas 14 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more
Boxing

Hyun-Mi Choi, WBA super featherweight champion signs with Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce the signing of undefeated WBA Super-Featherweight World Champion Hyun-Mi Choi on a multi-fight promotional deal. Choi (17-0-1, 4 KOs)...
Read more
Boxing

Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella headlines Matchroom Boxing card on Nov 21

Matchroom Boxing can confirm that Conor Benn's WBA Continental Welterweight Title clash with former IBO Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Formella will now headline on...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho

November 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Sky Sports makes world title triple-header topped by Taylor vs Gutierrez available to all audiences

Sky Sports has today announced that it will make this Saturday's Fight Night boxing – including Undisputed Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor’s defence against Miriam...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097