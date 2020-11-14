Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook weigh in results – Franco-Moloney 2, undercard, 7 fights official

Welterweight king Terence Crawford defends his WBO belt against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The twelve-round world championship bout airs live on ESPN in the US and Main Event in Australia from inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

In the co-feature bout Joshua Franco defends his WBA super flyweight title against former champion Andrew Moloney in the scheduled for twelve rounds rematch. The full Crawford vs Brook undercard can be found below. The event start time and how to watch fight live can be found here.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Crawford came in at 146.4 lbs. Brook showed 147 lbs. Franco weighed-in at 114.5. Andrew Moloney was 114.7 lbs.

Get Crawford vs Brook full fight card and weigh-in results below.

Crawford vs Brook card

Main Card

Terence Crawford 146.4 lbs vs. Kell Brook 147 lbs

(Crawford’s WBO Welterweight World Title – 12 Rounds)

Joshua Franco 114.5 lbs vs. Andrew Moloney 114.7 lbs

(Franco’s WBA Super Flyweight World Title – 12 Rounds)

Undercard

Joshua Greer Jr. 118.9 lbs vs. Edwin Rodriguez 118.9 lbs

(Bantamweight – 8 Rounds)

Tyler Howard 161.2 lbs vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood 161.9 lbs

(Middleweight – 8 Rounds)

Duke Ragan 126 lbs vs. Sebastian Gutierrez 126.3 lbs

(Featherweight – 4 Rounds)

Vegas Larfield 119 lbs vs. Juan Alberto Flores 117.3 lbs

(Bantamweight – 4 Rounds)

Raymond Muratalla 137.3 lbs vs. Luis Porozo 135.2 lbs

(Lightweight – 6 Rounds)