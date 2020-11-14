UFC Vegas 14 weigh-in results – Felder vs dos Anjos set, three fighters heavy, 1 fight canceled

UFC Vegas 14 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). In the main event Paul Felder meets Rafael dos Anjos in a five-rounder at lightweight.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. Ranked No.7 lightweight Paul Felder tipped the scales at 155.75. Former 155-pound champion and ranked No. 12 welterweight Rafael dos Anjos weighed-in at 156.

Three fighters missed weight. Abdul Razak Alhassan came in at 172.5, missing welterweight limit for his bout against Khaos Williams, who was 170. Eryk Anders missed middleweight limit, showing 187.5 for his bout against Antonio Arroyo, who was 185.5. Louis Smolka missed bantamweight limit, coming in at 139, for his matchup with Jose Quinonez, 135. All three fighters forfeit 20 percent of their purses to their opponents, and the bouts proceed at catchweight.

The bout between Julian Marquez and Saparbeg Safarov has been canceled “due to weight management issues with Saparbeg Safarov” (via UFC.com). As a result, UFC Vegas 14 proceeds with eleven bouts.

Get UFC Vegas 14 fight card and weigh-in results below. The event start time and how to watch can be found here.

UFC Vegas 14 card

Main Card

Paul Felder (155.75) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (156)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (172.5)* vs. Khaos Williams (170)

Kay Hansen (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (116)

Eryk Anders (187.5)* vs. Antonio Arroyo (185.5)

Preliminary Card

Sean Strickland (194.5) vs. Brendan Allen (193.5)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Miranda Granger (115.5)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

Jose Quinonez (135) vs. Louis Smolka (139)*

Randa Markos (116) vs. Kanako Murata (115)

Geraldo de Freitas (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

Don’tale Mayes (262) vs. Roque Martinez (244)

*Missed weight. Forfeits 20 percent of purse to opponent.