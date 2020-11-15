Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz results, full card, PBC boxing live on FS1

Amilcar Vidal and Edward Ortiz square off in a ten-round middleweight battle on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The contest headlines the PBC Fight Night card live on FS1 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

The co-features is a ten-round cruiserweight matchup between Efetobor Apochi and Joe Jones. The full Vidal vs Ortiz card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Boxing fans can watch Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz live on FS1. The start time is scheduled for November 14 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to November 15 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Stay tuned with Vidal vs Ortiz below.

Vidal vs Ortiz card

Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Efetobor Apochi vs. Joe Jones, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Eros Correa vs. Henry Arredondo, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Desmond Lyons vs. Diego Elizondo, 6 rounds, lightweight