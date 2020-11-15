Search
Boxing

Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz results, full card, PBC boxing live on FS1

Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz
Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz weigh-in faceoff | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Amilcar Vidal and Edward Ortiz square off in a ten-round middleweight battle on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The contest headlines the PBC Fight Night card live on FS1 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

The co-features is a ten-round cruiserweight matchup between Efetobor Apochi and Joe Jones. The full Vidal vs Ortiz card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Boxing fans can watch Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz live on FS1. The start time is scheduled for November 14 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to November 15 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Stay tuned with Vidal vs Ortiz below.

Vidal vs Ortiz card

Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Efetobor Apochi vs. Joe Jones, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Eros Correa vs. Henry Arredondo, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Desmond Lyons vs. Diego Elizondo, 6 rounds, lightweight

Vidal vs Ortiz weigh-in results – four-fight PBC boxing card on FS1

Boxing
Middleweights Amilcar Vidal and Edward Ortiz square off in a ten-round bout, battling it out on the top of FS1 PBC Fight Night taking...
Eros Correa says his ‘hands will be raised in victory’ when he faces Henry Arredondo

Boxing
Unbeaten featherweight prospect Eros Correa shared updates from his training camp as he prepares to take on fellow unbeaten Henry Arredondo in FS1 PBC...
Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz set for PBC Fight Night, Nov 14

Boxing
Undefeated middleweights Amilcar Vidal and Edward "The Hunter" Ortiz will square-off in a 10-round showdown that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX...
