Boxing

Joshua Franco signs with MTK Global and Rick Mirigian

Newswire
Joshua Franco
WBA Super Flyweight champion Joshua Franco | MTK Global

MTK Global and Rick Mirigian are delighted to announce the signing of WBA super-flyweight champion Joshua Franco.

World champion Franco will be advised by MTK Global and managed by Mirigian, and becomes the latest big name to team up with the two boxing forces following the signing of Vergil Ortiz Jr earlier this week.

Franco was in action on Saturday, where the 25-year-old went up against Andrew Moloney at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and he now has big ambitions for the future.

Speaking on the announcement, Franco said: “Being signed to MTK Global and Rick Mirigian means a lot. I know Rick is a great manager who does his best for his fighters and I’ve heard nothing but great things about MTK! I know that they will both bring bigger opportunities for me!”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen said: “We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Joshua Franco. He’s one of the best super-flyweights in the world and proudly becomes MTK Global’s 11th current world champion.

“It’s a privilege to again be working with our strategic partner Rick Mirigian on yet another extremely exciting talent.”

Manager Rick Mirigian added: “This situation with MTK and myself, as well as Franco being trained by Robert Garcia, gives him with out question the best team in the sport. The future is bright for Franco, very bright.”

Further news on more additions between MTK Global and Rick Mirigian will be announced in the coming days.

BoxingPress Release

