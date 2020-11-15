Search
Video: Franco vs Moloney 2 results in No Decision ‘due to accidental headbutt’ – ‘Thumb in the eye’, says former champ

Parviz Iskenderov
Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney
Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney clash in the rematch | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum: I am disgusted

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney squared off in the rematch inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The contest featured the defending WBA super flyweight champion up against former titleholder, facing off in the Crawford vs Brook co-main event live on ESPN in the US and Main Event in Australia.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over after the second round with “No Decision” announced as the final verdict.

Moloney threw a number of jabs. When following one of them up with straight right to the body, Franco attempted to counter with right hook. What happened next is that the pair got too close, causing an accidental clash of heads. After Round 2 Franco’s right eye was fairly swollen and he was unable to continue.

As understood, since the bout didn’t go at least full four rounds, the decision couldn’t be made in accordance with the scorecards in place till the moment of an accident. As a result, the fight was ruled “No Decision”.

That’s a thumb in the eye

Former multi-division world champion Timothy Bradley Jr said the swelling was in fact caused by one of Moloney’s jabs that landed with a thumb other than by headbutt.

“That’s a thumb in the eye,” Tim Bradley Jr said three times while watching the replay. “And that’s the reason why you saw the immediate swelling. That’s what happens when you get thumb in the eye. I’ve been in the business 23 years. It doesn’t happen with a headbutt.”

[But there wasn’t a headbutt?] “That won’t happen. If you get a head butt you gonna get a nic underneath the eye or something like that, but it doesn’t swell immediately like that. I’ve been involved in many headbutt and I’ve never seen that before.”

Ultimately, Joshua Franco keeps his belt. Their third fight with Andrew Moloney is a possibility at the future event.

Yet, it might not be in Las Vegas, as per Top Rank Promoter Bob Arum, who said “Get the f**k out of Vegas”, when he was asked what he was going to do with his events next. He said the referee made a mistake, but the rest of officials “had his back” and decided to stick with the decision.

“I am absolutely disgusted. People blame me cause I am the promoter. [But] I got nothing to do with the goddam thing.”

The full Crawford vs Brook results can be found here.

