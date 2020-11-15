Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez – start time, how to watch live stream, undercard, results

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15). The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout headlines the fight card billed as “World Title Tripleheader” taking place at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Advertisements

The co-feature bout is a ten-round matchup between the defending WBC and IBO super featherweight champion Terri Harper and challenger Katharina Thanderz. In addition, Rachel Ball and Jorgelina Guanini square off in a ten-round battle with a vacant interim WBC super bantamweight title on the line. The full Taylor vs Gutierrez undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez

Boxing fans can watch Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports channel on YouTube and Sky Sports page on Facebook in the UK (as per announcement), and DAZN in the US.

The first bout is set for live stream on Sky Sports Facebook. The date and start time is scheduled for November 14 at 6:10 pm GMT in the UK and 1:10 pm ET / 10:10 am PT in the US, which in Australia converts to November 15 at 5:10 am AEDT. The main portion of Taylor vs Gutierrez fight card begins on November 14 at 7 pm GMT in the UK, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, which makes it November 15 at 6 am AEDT in Australia.

Stay tuned with Taylor vs Gutierrez results below.

Taylor vs Gutierrez card

Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight – for Taylor’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles

Terri Harper vs. Katharina Thanderz, 10 rounds, super featherweight – for Harper’s WBC and IBO super featherweight titles

Rachel Ball vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for vacant interim WBC super bantamweight title

John Docherty vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – British super middleweight title eliminator

Kash Farooq vs. Angel Aviles, 10 rounds, bantamweight – for vacant WBA Continental bantamweight title

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Jermaine Springer, 8 rounds, light heavyweight