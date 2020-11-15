Search
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez – start time, how to watch live stream, undercard, results

Newswire
Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez
Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez at the weigh-ins | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15). The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout headlines the fight card billed as “World Title Tripleheader” taking place at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Advertisements

The co-feature bout is a ten-round matchup between the defending WBC and IBO super featherweight champion Terri Harper and challenger Katharina Thanderz. In addition, Rachel Ball and Jorgelina Guanini square off in a ten-round battle with a vacant interim WBC super bantamweight title on the line. The full Taylor vs Gutierrez undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez

Boxing fans can watch Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports channel on YouTube and Sky Sports page on Facebook in the UK (as per announcement), and DAZN in the US.

The first bout is set for live stream on Sky Sports Facebook. The date and start time is scheduled for November 14 at 6:10 pm GMT in the UK and 1:10 pm ET / 10:10 am PT in the US, which in Australia converts to November 15 at 5:10 am AEDT. The main portion of Taylor vs Gutierrez fight card begins on November 14 at 7 pm GMT in the UK, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, which makes it November 15 at 6 am AEDT in Australia.

Stay tuned with Taylor vs Gutierrez results below.

Taylor vs Gutierrez card

Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight – for Taylor’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles

Terri Harper vs. Katharina Thanderz, 10 rounds, super featherweight – for Harper’s WBC and IBO super featherweight titles

Rachel Ball vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for vacant interim WBC super bantamweight title

John Docherty vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – British super middleweight title eliminator

Kash Farooq vs. Angel Aviles, 10 rounds, bantamweight – for vacant WBA Continental bantamweight title

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Jermaine Springer, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez weigh-in results – 6-fight card set

Boxing
Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez. The contest headlines the world title tripleheader live on Sky...
Read more

Katie Taylor: It’s incredible to me that female fighters are household names now

Boxing
Katie Taylor defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles against Miriam Gutierrez, headlining the women's world title tripleheader live on...
Read more

Jermaine Springer plans to ruin Thomas Whittaker-Hart’s Matchroom debut

Boxing
Jermaine Springer insists that all of the pressure is on Matchroom new boy Thomas Whittaker-Hart ahead of their eight round Light-Heavyweight battle on the...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook results, start time, how to watch, full card

Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight title against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The world championship bout headlines...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14 results – Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos, start time, full card

UFC Vegas 14 features eleven bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). In the...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez – start time, how to watch live stream, undercard, results

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15). The scheduled for ten...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Video: Three spectacular head kick knockouts in kickboxing

Enjoy three spectacular knockouts secured by way of head kick in the world-class kickboxing bouts. The video features John Wayne Parr in his Bellator...
Read more
Boxing

Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz results, full card, PBC boxing live on FS1

Amilcar Vidal and Edward Ortiz square off in a ten-round middleweight battle on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The contest headlines...
Read more
Boxing

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook results, start time, how to watch, full card

Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight title against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The world championship bout headlines...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14 results – Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos, start time, full card

UFC Vegas 14 features eleven bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). In the...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez – start time, how to watch live stream, undercard, results

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15). The scheduled for ten...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez

November 14, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Sky Sports makes world title triple-header topped by Taylor vs Gutierrez available to all audiences

Sky Sports has today announced that it will make this Saturday's Fight Night boxing – including Undisputed Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor’s defence against Miriam...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097