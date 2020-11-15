Search
Boxing

Terence Crawford secures savage fourth-round stoppage of Kell Brook

Newswire
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford retains WBO welterweight title by TKO of Kell Brook | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Crawford retains WBO welterweight title

It ended in a flash, and once again, Terence “Bud” Crawford let his fists do the talking. Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight world title with a fourth-round TKO Saturday evening over former welterweight world champion Kell Brook (video here).

Advertisements

Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) was leading on two of three judges’ cards entering the fourth round, but it was Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) who unleashed the boom. A right jab forced Brook into the ropes for a knockdown. The end was near, as Crawford unleashed a combination that prompted referee Tony Weeks to stop the fight.

Crawford has now won eight straight fights by knockout dating back to July 2016.

“I already said who I want {next}. I want Pacquiao. I want to revisit that fight,” Crawford said. “That was a fight that should’ve happened right now. But being that the pandemic happened, and they weren’t going to allow fans in the Middle East, they had to put a hold to that. Everything was 95 percent done. We had the venue. The money was almost there. It wasn’t quite there. That was the only thing we were waiting on.

“Kell is a tremendous talent. He came and he tried to take my title. He was in shape. He made the weight. There were no excuses to be put on the table. He came off of three wins.”

Advertisements

Added Brook, “Never in my career, nobody has ever done that to me in sparring or anything.

“It was one of them… I got caught with a shot I didn’t see. I’m gutted because nobody could’ve gotten me in better condition. I was bang on the limit. Maybe I could’ve been a bit more relaxed and loose and let the shots go.”

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said, “Terence Crawford showed, once again, why he is the best welterweight in the world. It was a dominating performance over a very good fighter in Kell Brook. Terence ranks up there with all the great welterweights I’ve promoted.”

Franco vs Moloney 2 Ends in Controversy

After a 26-minute replay review, controversy reigned supreme. WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua Franco retained title via no decision over Andrew Moloney. Franco dethroned Moloney back in June via unanimous decision, and in the rematch, Moloney controlled the first two rounds before the bout was stopped. The injury sustained by Franco in the first round caused the fight to be halted following the conclusion of the second (video here).

Moloney said, “They took this away from me. The injury was caused by a punch. I can’t believe this.

“I was in control of the fight and on my way to a clear victory. I deserved this win. I landed 50 punches on that eye. It was not even close.”

Added Arum, “This is an absolute disgrace. There was no headbutt. Andrew Moloney should be the new champion.”

In undercard bouts

Bantamweight: Joshua Greer Jr. (22-2-2, 12 KOs) Majority Draw 8 Rounds Edwin Rodriguez (11-5-2, 5 KOs). Scores: 77-75 Rodriguez and 76-76 2x. Noted spoiler Rodriguez nearly pulled another upset, but Greer closed the bout strong to salvage the draw. Rodriguez is 2-0-2 in his last four fights, all of which came against undefeated fighters.

Middleweight: Tyler Howard (19-0, 11 KOs) UD 8 KeAndrae Leatherwood (22-8-1, 13 KOs). Scores: 77-73, 77-74 and 76-74. “Hercules” Howard returned from a nearly 18-month layoff to pick up the most significant victory of his career. In a closely contested bout, Howard dropped Leatherwood in the closing stages of the eighth round to clinch the decision.

Featherweight: Duke Ragan (3-0, 1 KO) UD 4 Sebastian Gutierrez (2-1-1). Scores: 40-35 2x. Ragan, a top prospect from Cincinnati, Ohio, cruised to the win after knocking down Gutierrez in the second round.

Bantamweight: Vegas Larfield (2-0, 2 KOs) TKO 3 Juan Alberto Flores (2-1-1), 1:07. Larfield, who trained with Andrew Moloney to prepare for this bout, made a memorable American debut, scoring two knockdowns in the third round. Entering the third round, two judges had the fight even, while the third had Flores ahead 20-18.

Lightweight: Raymond Muratalla (11-0, 9 KOs) TKO 3 Luis Porozo (15-5, 8 KOs), 2:40. Muratalla upped his KO streak to six with a statement-making performance over the former Ecuadorian Olympian. Muratalla, who is trained by Robert Garcia, notched a pair of knockdowns in the third round.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Terence Crawford dominates Kell Brook in Round 4 to retain WBO welterweight title (video)

Boxing
Welterweight king Terence Crawford faced Kell Brook in defense of his WBO title on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The pair...
Read more

Video: Franco vs Moloney 2 results in No Decision ‘due to accidental headbutt’ – ‘Thumb in the eye’, says former champ

Boxing
Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney squared off in the rematch inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in...
Read more

Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary headlines on Dec 12

Boxing
One of the leaders of boxing's electric youth movement, Shakur Stevenson, is set to close out 2020 in grand fashion. Stevenson, the undefeated former...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Terence Crawford dominates Kell Brook in Round 4 to retain WBO welterweight title (video)

Welterweight king Terence Crawford faced Kell Brook in defense of his WBO title on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The pair...
Read more
Boxing

Video: Franco vs Moloney 2 results in No Decision ‘due to accidental headbutt’ – ‘Thumb in the eye’, says former champ

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney squared off in the rematch inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14: Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos full fight video highlights

Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 14 held at APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, November...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Terence Crawford secures savage fourth-round stoppage of Kell Brook

It ended in a flash, and once again, Terence "Bud" Crawford let his fists do the talking. Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight world...
Read more
Boxing

Amilcar Vidal knocks out previously unbeaten Edward Ortiz in two rounds

Unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) impressed with a quick second-round knockout of previously undefeated Edward Ortiz (11-1-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night...
Read more
Boxing

Terence Crawford dominates Kell Brook in Round 4 to retain WBO welterweight title (video)

Welterweight king Terence Crawford faced Kell Brook in defense of his WBO title on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The pair...
Read more
Boxing

Video: Franco vs Moloney 2 results in No Decision ‘due to accidental headbutt’ – ‘Thumb in the eye’, says former champ

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney squared off in the rematch inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in...
Read more
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary headlines on Dec 12

One of the leaders of boxing's electric youth movement, Shakur Stevenson, is set to close out 2020 in grand fashion. Stevenson, the undefeated former...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee

November 19, 2020

MMA

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Katie Taylor decisions Miriam Gutierrez to remain undisputed lightweight champion

Katie Taylor completely outclassed her WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez to retain her Undisputed Lightweight World Titles at the top of the bill on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097