Boxing

Terence Crawford dominates Kell Brook in Round 4 to retain WBO welterweight title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook
Terence Crawford dominates Kell Brook | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Welterweight king Terence Crawford faced Kell Brook in defense of his WBO title on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The pair battled it out live on ESPN in the US and Main Event in Australia, headlining the Top Rank Boxing card held inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 14 seconds into the fourth, when Crawford switched to southpaw and dropped Brook with short yet big right hand.

Although the latter beat the eight count the champion was right back in his face delivering a flurry of punches. The referee saw enough and called it a day.

With the win Terence Crawford remains undefeated, updating his record to 37-0, 28 KOs. He makes the fourth successful defense of his WBO world welterweight title.

Kell Brook drops to 39-3, 27 KOs. The defeat snaps his three-win streak.

The co-headliner of the night, featuring current WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco up against former titleholder Andrew Moloney, ended in “No Decision” (video here).

The complete Crawford vs Brook results can be found here.

Boxing

