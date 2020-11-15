Search
Boxing

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook results, start time, how to watch, full card

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook
Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook weigh-in faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight title against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The world championship bout headlines the fight card taking place inside the ‘Bubble’ at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event Joshua Franco defends his WBA super flyweight title against former champion Andrew Moloney in the rematch. Crawford vs Brook undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch Crawford vs Brook, Franco vs Moloney 2 live

Boxing fans in the US can watch Crawford vs Brook main card live on ESPN. The date and start time is scheduled for November 14 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard live stream commences at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on ESPN+.

The fight fans in Australia can watch Crawford vs Brook live on Main Event. The main card start time is set for November 15 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. The undercard begins at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. Franco vs Maloney 2 is expected to kick off around 2:15 pm AEDT / 11:15 pm AWST.

Stay tuned with Crawford vs Brook results below.

Crawford vs Brook card

Main Card

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook, 12 rounds, Crawford’s WBO welterweight world title

Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney 2, 12 rounds, Franco’s WBA super flyweight world title

Undercard

Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Edwin Rodriguez , 8 rounds, bantamweight

Tyler Howard vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood, 8 rounds, middleweight

Duke Ragan vs. Sebastian Gutierrez, 4 rounds, featherweight

Vegas Larfield vs. Juan Alberto Flores, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Luis Porozo, 6 rounds, lightweight

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

