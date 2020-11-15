UFC Vegas 14 results – Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos, start time, full card

UFC Vegas 14 features eleven bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). In the main event No. 7-ranked lightweight Paul Felder squares off against former 155-pound champion and No. 12-ranked welterweight Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round matchup.

The co-main event is a three-round welterweight bout between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Khaos Williams. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos live on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled for November 14 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, following the preliminary card, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

The Australian fight fans can watch UFC Vegas 14 live on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass. The main card schedule converts to Sunday, November 15 at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST, following the prelims at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas: Felder vs dos Anjos results below.

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos results

Main Card

Paul Felder vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland

Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo

Preliminary Card

Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger

Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee

Jose Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka

Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez