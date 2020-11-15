Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 14: Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos full fight video highlights

Newswire
Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos
Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos go a full distance in UFC Vegas 14 main event | Pic: UFCEspanol Twitter

Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos go a full five-round distance in UFC Vegas 14 main event

Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 14 held at APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The contest featured ranked No. 7 lightweight contender up against former 155-pound champion and ranked No. 12 welterweight in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went a full distance. In the end the judges’ decision split. On judge had it 48-47 for Felder. Two other judges scored the fight 50-45 for dos Anjos. As a result the latter was awarded the win and it was all respect.

You can watch Felder vs dos Anjos full fight video highlights below (from the verdict to handshake).

With the win Rafael dos Anjos, who made his return to lightweight, updated his record to 30-13. He also rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered by unanimous decisions against Michael Chiesa in January and Leon Edwards last July.

Paul Felder, who took the fight against dos Anjos on a five-day notice as replacement for Islam Makhachev, dropped to 15-8 and suffered the second defeat in a row. In his previous outing in February he lost by split decision against Dan Hooker.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 14 can be found here.

