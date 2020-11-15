Video: Khaos Williams KO’s Abdul Razak Alhassan with one punch in 30 seconds at UFC Vegas 14

Khaos Williams made his second appearance inside the Octagon and secured another quick win by way of knockout under a minute. Battling it out in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 14 at APEX in Las Vegas on November 14 (Nov. 15 in Australia) he floored Abdul Razak Alhassan with straight right in 30 seconds. You can watch the video of knockout below.

HE DID IT AGAIN ?@khaosOXwilliams landed the boom in 30 seconds at #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/tsrKkSxPYP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 15, 2020

In his UFC debut this past August Williams KO’d Alex Morono in 27 seconds. The complete results from UFC Vegas 14 can be found here.