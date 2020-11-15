Enjoy three spectacular knockouts secured by way of head kick in the world-class kickboxing bouts. The video features John Wayne Parr in his Bellator Kickboxing debut, Yohan Lidon in his World Kickboxing Network super middleweight championship, and Rade Opacic at Simply the Best 14. In addition, you can check out 3 stoppages via leg kicks here.
Video: Three spectacular head kick knockouts in kickboxing
