Search
Kickboxing

Video: Three spectacular head kick knockouts in kickboxing

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Kicking Heads

Enjoy three spectacular knockouts secured by way of head kick in the world-class kickboxing bouts. The video features John Wayne Parr in his Bellator Kickboxing debut, Yohan Lidon in his World Kickboxing Network super middleweight championship, and Rade Opacic at Simply the Best 14. In addition, you can check out 3 stoppages via leg kicks here.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Best Shots: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire knocks Pedro Carvalho out at Bellator 252 – photo report

MMA
Two-division champion Patricio Freire retained his 145-pound title by knockout in the first round against Pedro Carvalho in the headliner of Bellator 252 earlier...
Read more

Video: Patricio Pitbull retains featherweight title by KO of Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 252

MMA
Two-division champion Patricio Freire retained his 145-pound belt earlier today (November 13 AEDT) in the headliner of Bellator 252. "Pitbull" faced Pedro Carvalho in...
Read more

Bellator 252 results – Pitbull vs Carvalho

MMA
Bellator 252 features ten bouts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 12 (Friday, November 13 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook results, start time, how to watch, full card

Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight title against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The world championship bout headlines...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14 results – Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos, start time, full card

UFC Vegas 14 features eleven bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). In the...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez – start time, how to watch live stream, undercard, results

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15). The scheduled for ten...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Video: Three spectacular head kick knockouts in kickboxing

Enjoy three spectacular knockouts secured by way of head kick in the world-class kickboxing bouts. The video features John Wayne Parr in his Bellator...
Read more
Boxing

Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz results, full card, PBC boxing live on FS1

Amilcar Vidal and Edward Ortiz square off in a ten-round middleweight battle on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The contest headlines...
Read more
Boxing

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook results, start time, how to watch, full card

Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight title against Kell Brook on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The world championship bout headlines...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14 results – Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos, start time, full card

UFC Vegas 14 features eleven bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). In the...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez – start time, how to watch live stream, undercard, results

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15). The scheduled for ten...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez

November 14, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Sky Sports makes world title triple-header topped by Taylor vs Gutierrez available to all audiences

Sky Sports has today announced that it will make this Saturday's Fight Night boxing – including Undisputed Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor’s defence against Miriam...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097