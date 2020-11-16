Search
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 36 – November 17 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White
UFC President Dana White watching the bouts cageside / Pic: UFC YouTube

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 4, Week 10

The five-fight card is set for Dana White’s Contender Series 36 taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 17 (Wednesday, November 18 in Australia). The fight fans can watch the live stream on ESPN+, featuring MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion.

In the feature bout Oscar Cota (11-2) faces off Nick Maximov (5-0-0) at heavyweight. The contest follows a flyweight bout between JO Buys (8-2) and Jacob Silva (6-3). Kicking off the event, Australian Chelsea Hackett (2-0-1) goes up against Victoria Leonardo (6-2).

Get the full DWCS 36 fight card can be found below.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 4, Week 10 card

Oscar Cota vs. Nick Maximov

JO Buys vs. Jacob Silva

Gloria de Paulavs. Pauline Macias

Sherrard Blackledge vs. Tucker Lutz

Chelsea Hackett vs. Victoria Leonardo

