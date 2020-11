UFC 255 airs live on pay-per-view this coming Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia) featuring a pair of flyweight championship bouts. In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo defends his title against Alex Perez. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against Jennifer Maia.

The Full Episode of UFC 255 Countdown hit the stream today and you can watch it up top.