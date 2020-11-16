UFC 255 fight card – two flyweight titles at stake

Following three UFC Vegas shows since the promotion returned from “Fight Island”, UFC 255 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). The main card live on pay-per-view is headlined by a pair of flyweight championship bout in both, men’s and women’s classes.

The top of the fight-bill features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he makes the first defense of his belt against Alex Perez. The co-headliner of the show features 125-pound titleholder Valentina Shevchenko in her fourth defense against Jennifer Maia. Both title bouts are scheduled for five rounds.

Also slotted for the main card a welterweight matchup between Mike Perry and Tim Means. In addition, Katlyn Chookagian takes on Cynthia Calvillo at women’s flyweight, and Mauricio Rua and Paul Craig square off at light heavyweight, kickboxing MMA action live on PPV.

UFC 255 main card start time in the US is set for November 21 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to November 22 at 2 pm AEDT.

The PPV card follows the seven-fight preliminary lineup. With five days ahead of the show, the current (as of writing) UFC 255 fight card looks as the following:

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez card

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary card

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Early preliminary card

Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov