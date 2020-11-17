Australian Chelsea Hackett on weight for Dana White’s Contender Series 36 – looking for UFC contract

Australian mixed martial artist Chelsea Hackett (3-0-1) partakes in Dana White’s Contender Series 36 taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 17 (Wednesday, November 18 in Australia). The event features MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon in hopes to earn a deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

With the 16-4-3 record in Muay Thai, Hackett made her MMA debut in May 2019. Two-time IFMA Youth world champion faced Mel Zeman in a bout, that ended in a majority draw. After that she secured three straight victories – most recently, this past March, a unanimous decision over Rhiannon Thompson.

In June 2018 FIGHTMAG was first to announce Hackett’s plans to put on the small gloves, transitioning from Muay Thai to MMA, and continue her fighting career inside the cage. Two years later the 21-year-old Melbourne-born competitor is one step away from earning a contract with today’s leading mixed martial arts promotion, UFC.

Bringing to the table seven wins out of nine pro MMA bouts in total, American Victoria Leonardo (7-2) stands opposite the Australian. She last fought in September at Invicta FC 42, scoring a unanimous decision against Liz Tracy.

The women’s MMA battle – Hackett vs Leonardo – is scheduled for three rounds at flyweight.

The top of the fight-bill at Dana White’s Contender Series 36 features JP Buys (8-2) up against Jacob Silva (6-3) in a three-round 125-pound matchup. The full card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 36 live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The start time is scheduled for November 17 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia DWCS 36 start time converts to November 18 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Dana White’s Contender Series 36 weigh in results

JP Buys (125.5) vs. Jacob Silva (125)

Oscar Cota (263.5) vs. Nick Maximov (209)

Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs. Pauline Macias (115)

Sherrard Blackledge (155) vs. Tucker Lutz (155.5)

Chelsea Hackett (126) vs. Victoria Leonardo (125)