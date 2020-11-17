Search
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather 2021 return announced for February 28 at Tokyo Dome in Japan

Parviz Iskenderov
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather during video call press conference for MEGA 2021 MMA event in Tokyo | Pic: via Twitter/majan_saitou

The return of Floyd Mayweather Jr has been announced. The date when boxing great steps inside the ring next is scheduled for February 28, 2021 – four days after he turns 44.

Mayweather is set to be a part of MMA event titled MEGA 2021, taking place at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Former five-weight world champion is expected to face an opponent representing the country-host.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday (Tuesday in Australia). Mayweather appeared via a video link.

“Japan is one of the most wonderful countries in the world,” Mayweather said. Tokyo is also a wonderful city. I want to entertain Japanese people.”

“I train a lot and make an effort as usual. I want to prepare to entertain people.”

The last time Floyd Mayweather was throwing punches in the ring was on New Year’s Eve 2018 back in Tokyo. He faced and dominated prominent kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their exhibition boxing matchup.

“The last time I performed in Japan, I didn’t practice that much. I want to prepare well this time.”

“I would like to thank all the Japanese fans and Tokyo fans. Thank you for remembering me.

“I have no idea what kind of opponent I am [taking on] now. I’m looking forward to go to Tokyo anyway.

“It’s a place where great games have been organized, so I just want to go to Japan to entertain Japanese fans.”

In addition former champion, with a 50-0 untouched record, shared a video on social media, saying he was on his way to Japan to do something big.

“Tokyo, Japan, I’m coming back in 2021,” Floyd Mayweather Jr. says in a video posted on his Instagram page. “I know the Olympics is in Japan in 2021, but me, myself, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and my team we’ll be doing something big in Tokyo Dome. TrustLine, I want to say thank you for treating me good, and treating my team good. Japan, I’m on my way.”

As a pro-boxer Mayweather last fought in August 2017. Battling it out in Las Vegas, he stopped former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in Round 10.

Whether the announced Mayweather’s outing will be a demo or a real fight is to be determined.

Boxing

