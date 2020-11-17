Search
Boxing

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach and Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin join Joshua vs Pulev undercard

Newswire
Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach
Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach

Heavyweight clashes support Joshua vs Pulev

Two exciting Heavyweight matchups have been added to the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s Unified World Title defence against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday December 12, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since his three-round destruction of Pavel Sour at Manchester Arena back in March to take on Poland’s Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs), a former opponent of Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte.

“I’m very excited to be back in action again on December 12,” said Fury. “It’s been a while and I’m ready to show what I’m all about. I’ve been in the gym working on a lot of different aspects of my game, perfecting what I needed to do.

“Mariusz Wach is a good fighter who’s been in with many top tier fighters including a World Title challenge. He brings power and size, and you can’t switch off for a second. I want these kind of fights as these fights will help me achieve what I need. I’m expecting a tough fight with Wach.”

Martin Bakole and Sergey Kuzmin fight for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title after their proposed fight earlier in the year was rescheduled. Both men share respective 15-1 records and will be looking to gatecrash the world rankings.

Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin
Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin

“I’m really looking forward to fighting for the WBC International Title on such a big night of boxing, said Bakole. “A victory over Kuzmin is another step to making my dreams come true.”

“This fight with Bakole is very important for me, I need to bounce back from my defeat to Michael Hunter last time and get back on track towards a World Title,” revealed Kuzmin. “Martin is big, tall and comes forward, we know his strengths. I come only to win on December 12.”

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) on a huge night of action that sees Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) take on Krzysztof Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) for the vacant WBO Cruiserweight World Title.

The current Joshua vs Pulev card looks as the following:

Joshua vs Pulev fight card

  • Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev
  • Lawrence Okolie vs. Krzysztof Glowacki
  • Hughie Fury vs. Mariusz Wach
  • Martin Bakole vs. Sergey Kuzmin
