Bellator 253 weigh-in results and live stream video – Caldwell vs McKee

Bellator 253 features Darrion Caldwell up against A.J. McKee facing off in the first semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. The contest headlines the fight card taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 19 (Friday, November 20 in Australia).
A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for November 18 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT in the US, which in Australia converts to November 19 at 3 am AEDT / 12 am AWST. The live stream is available up top.
Stay tuned with Bellator 253 weigh-in results below.
Bellator 253: Caldwell vs McKee card
Main Card
Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee
Benson Henderson vs. Jason Jackson
Joey Davis vs. Bobby Lee
Keith Lee vs. Raufeon Stots
Preliminary card
Jeremy Kennedy vs. Matt Bessette
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Shane Kruchten
Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Kaheem Murray
Gaston Bolanos vs. Johnny Soto
Jaleel Willis vs. Mark Lemminger
Marcus Surin vs. Ricardo Seixas
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Sergio de Bari
Sullivan Cauley vs. Mark Glover