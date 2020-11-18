Search
Bellator 253 weigh-in results and live stream video – Caldwell vs McKee

Newswire

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee

Bellator 253 features Darrion Caldwell up against A.J. McKee facing off in the first semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. The contest headlines the fight card taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 19 (Friday, November 20 in Australia).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for November 18 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT in the US, which in Australia converts to November 19 at 3 am AEDT / 12 am AWST. The live stream is available up top.

Stay tuned with Bellator 253 weigh-in results below.

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs McKee card

Main Card

Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee

Benson Henderson vs. Jason Jackson

Joey Davis vs. Bobby Lee

Keith Lee vs. Raufeon Stots

Preliminary card

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Matt Bessette

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Shane Kruchten

Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Kaheem Murray

Gaston Bolanos vs. Johnny Soto

Jaleel Willis vs. Mark Lemminger

Marcus Surin vs. Ricardo Seixas

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Sergio de Bari

Sullivan Cauley vs. Mark Glover

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones to live stream on Main Event in Australia – here is why you should watch the fight, according to Iron Mike

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off in an exhibition match live on PPV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday,...

