Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 10 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White’s Contender Series 36 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, November 17 (Wednesday, November 18 in Australia). The fight card comprises five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, aspiring to earn a contract with the promotion.

The feature-bout will see JP Buys and Jacob Silva squaring off at flyweight. Also on the card Oscar Cota meets Nick Maximov in a heavyweight bout, where athletes showed 54.5 pounds difference between the two at the weigh-ins.

Kicking off the event Australian Chelsea Hackett faces Victoria Leonardo at women’s flyweight.

The start time is set for November 17 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to November 18 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Get DWCS 36 results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 36 results

JP Buys def. Jacob Silva by technical submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 4:54)

Nick Maximov def. Oscar Cota by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

Gloria de Paula def. Pauline Macias by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Tucker Lutz def. Sherrard Blackledge by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Victoria Leonardo def. Chelsea Hackett by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:41) | Watch highlights

UFC contract winners

Following the event results UFC President Dana White announces the fighters joining the promotion. Four athletes secured the contracts – JP Buys, Gloria de Paula, Tucker Lutz and Victoria Leonardo.

Nick Maximov didn’t get a UFC contract, but was invited to join the upcoming season of “The Ultimate Fighter”.