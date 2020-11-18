Search
Boxing

Katie Taylor crowned The Ring pound-for-pound number one women’s fighter

Newswire
Katie Taylor crowned Ring Magazine pound-for-pound No.1
Katie Taylor walks out for her bout against Miriam Gutierrez | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Irish icon Katie Taylor has been crowned The Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound number one women’s fighter in the world following her brilliant Undisputed Lightweight World Title defence against Miriam Gutierrez at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Advertisements

The Irish star showed her superiority from the opening bell, flooring Spain’s Gutierrez in the fourth round as Taylor sealed a masterful unanimous decision victory with scores of 100-89, 100-90 and 99-91 at the top of the bill on an historic night for boxing.

Sky Sports made the World Title triple-header, featuring Terri Harper and Rachel Ball, available to all, customers and non-subscribers alike, via multiple digital platforms including their YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

The show, promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, was a big success, with over 2 million in the UK and Ireland viewing Taylor extend her unbeaten record in the pro ranks to 17-0 as she closed out the year in style against WBA Mandatory Challenger Gutierrez.

“It’s great to be considered the pound-for-pound number one and it’s a very satisfying way to end the year,” said Taylor. “It’s obviously been a very difficult year for everyone due to the pandemic so it’s been great to have had the opportunity to get two fights in. Hopefully next year I can be even busier. There are so many great fights and challenges out there for me and I’m so excited about what’s to come.”

The Ring Magazine Associate Editor Tom Gray said: “Katie Taylor has had an extraordinary career to date. Fulfilling her dreams of becoming undisputed Lightweight Champion was a historical accomplishment as was her ability to capture a second title at 140 pounds. To reach the top of the female pound-for-pound list is hopefully the icing on the cake. Her resume sparkles with some of the finest names in the women’s game and the frightening thing is that the best potentially lies ahead.

“As an ambassador and role model for the sport, Katie is unrivalled. On behalf of the Women’s Ratings Panel and The Ring Editorial Board, we are honoured to have Katie as our lightweight champion and new pound for pound No. 1. Ireland and thousands of aspiring female fighters will be proud.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsLifestyle

Add a comment

Related

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez draws more than 2 million views in the UK and Ireland

Boxing
Katie Taylor's masterful Undisputed Lightweight World Title defence against Miriam Gutierrez at The SSE Arena, Wembley drew more than 2 million views across the...
Read more

Canelo Alvarez next fight date set for December 19 – faces Callum Smith for super middleweight title

Boxing
Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World...
Read more

Tom Little says he will ‘tear absolute lumps’ out of Alen Babic when they meet on Benn vs Formella card

Boxing
Tom Little has promised to "tear lumps" out of Alen Babic when they collide over eight rounds on the Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar tops UFC Fight Night card on January 16

The main event for UFC Fight Night 186 has been made official. The contest features former 145-pound champion and current No.1-ranked contender Max Holloway...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 253 weigh-in results and live stream video – Caldwell vs McKee

Bellator 253 features Darrion Caldwell up against A.J. McKee facing off in the first semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. The contest headlines...
Read more
UFC

Video: Chelsea Hackett defeated in UFC contract pursuit at Dana White’s Contender Series 36

Chelsea Hackett won't be joining the UFC, at least at this stage. Earlier today, the Melbourne-born MMA fighter took part in Dana White's Contender...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar tops UFC Fight Night card on January 16

The main event for UFC Fight Night 186 has been made official. The contest features former 145-pound champion and current No.1-ranked contender Max Holloway...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 253 weigh-in results and live stream video – Caldwell vs McKee

Bellator 253 features Darrion Caldwell up against A.J. McKee facing off in the first semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. The contest headlines...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 2: We are ready, last few days – the finish line

The second episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series has been released. The video covers Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko as they train in Vegas...
Read more
Boxing

Crawford vs Brook delivers the most viewed boxing telecast across all TV networks since Jan 2019

Saturday's Top Rank on ESPN saw pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) retain his WBO welterweight world title with a fourth-round TKO over...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor crowned The Ring pound-for-pound number one women’s fighter

Irish icon Katie Taylor has been crowned The Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound number one women's fighter in the world following her brilliant Undisputed Lightweight World...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee

November 19, 2020

MMA

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones to live stream on Main Event in Australia – here is why you should watch the fight, according to Iron Mike

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off in an exhibition match live on PPV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday,...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097