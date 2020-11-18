Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar tops UFC Fight Night card on January 16

The main event for UFC Fight Night 186 has been made official. The contest features former 145-pound champion and current No.1-ranked contender Max Holloway up against No.6-ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup on January 16 (January 17 in Australia).

Max Holloway (21-6) last fought in July on Fight Island, where he suffered the defeat by split decision against the reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the rematch. In December “Blessed” dropped a unanimous decision in their first bout and lost the belt.

Before that Holloway made three successful defenses, after winning both, interim and undisputed featherweight titles, as well as challenged for an interim lightweight strap. His resume includes the victories against Frankie Edgar, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, among others.

Calvin Kattar (22-4) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous outing also in July he scored a unanimous decision against Dan Ige in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 1. Prior to that he KO’d Jeremy Stephens in the second round with a massive elbow (video here).

The list of announced to date matchups for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar

Featherweight Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Bantamweight Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Heavyweight Justin Tafa vs. Carlos Felipe

Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

Featherweight Austin Lingo vs. Jacob Kilburn