Search
UFC

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar tops UFC Fight Night card on January 16

Parviz Iskenderov
Max Holloway
Max Holloway | Pic: UFC Facebook

The main event for UFC Fight Night 186 has been made official. The contest features former 145-pound champion and current No.1-ranked contender Max Holloway up against No.6-ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup on January 16 (January 17 in Australia).

Advertisements

Max Holloway (21-6) last fought in July on Fight Island, where he suffered the defeat by split decision against the reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the rematch. In December “Blessed” dropped a unanimous decision in their first bout and lost the belt.

Before that Holloway made three successful defenses, after winning both, interim and undisputed featherweight titles, as well as challenged for an interim lightweight strap. His resume includes the victories against Frankie Edgar, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, among others.

Calvin Kattar (22-4) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous outing also in July he scored a unanimous decision against Dan Ige in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 1. Prior to that he KO’d Jeremy Stephens in the second round with a massive elbow (video here).

The list of announced to date matchups for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar

Featherweight Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Bantamweight Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Heavyweight Justin Tafa vs. Carlos Felipe

Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

Featherweight Austin Lingo vs. Jacob Kilburn

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC 255 Embedded 2: We are ready, last few days – the finish line

UFC
The second episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series has been released. The video covers Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko as they train in Vegas...
Read more

Video: Chelsea Hackett defeated in UFC contract pursuit at Dana White’s Contender Series 36

UFC
Chelsea Hackett won't be joining the UFC, at least at this stage. Earlier today, the Melbourne-born MMA fighter took part in Dana White's Contender...
Read more

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 10 results and UFC contract winners

UFC
Dana White's Contender Series 36 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, November 17 (Wednesday, November 18 in Australia). The fight...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar tops UFC Fight Night card on January 16

The main event for UFC Fight Night 186 has been made official. The contest features former 145-pound champion and current No.1-ranked contender Max Holloway...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 253 weigh-in results and live stream video – Caldwell vs McKee

Bellator 253 features Darrion Caldwell up against A.J. McKee facing off in the first semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. The contest headlines...
Read more
UFC

Video: Chelsea Hackett defeated in UFC contract pursuit at Dana White’s Contender Series 36

Chelsea Hackett won't be joining the UFC, at least at this stage. Earlier today, the Melbourne-born MMA fighter took part in Dana White's Contender...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar tops UFC Fight Night card on January 16

The main event for UFC Fight Night 186 has been made official. The contest features former 145-pound champion and current No.1-ranked contender Max Holloway...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 253 weigh-in results and live stream video – Caldwell vs McKee

Bellator 253 features Darrion Caldwell up against A.J. McKee facing off in the first semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. The contest headlines...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 2: We are ready, last few days – the finish line

The second episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series has been released. The video covers Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko as they train in Vegas...
Read more
Boxing

Crawford vs Brook delivers the most viewed boxing telecast across all TV networks since Jan 2019

Saturday's Top Rank on ESPN saw pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) retain his WBO welterweight world title with a fourth-round TKO over...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor crowned The Ring pound-for-pound number one women’s fighter

Irish icon Katie Taylor has been crowned The Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound number one women's fighter in the world following her brilliant Undisputed Lightweight World...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee

November 19, 2020

MMA

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones to live stream on Main Event in Australia – here is why you should watch the fight, according to Iron Mike

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off in an exhibition match live on PPV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday,...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097