Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez draws more than 2 million views in the UK and Ireland

Newswire
Katie Taylor
Katie Taylor is undisputed lightweight champion | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Irish icon draws in huge audience for Undisputed World Title defence

Katie Taylor’s masterful Undisputed Lightweight World Title defence against Miriam Gutierrez at The SSE Arena, Wembley drew more than 2 million views across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Sky Sports made the historic World Title triple-header, featuring Terri Harper and Rachel Ball, available to all, customers and non-subscribers alike, via multiple digital platforms including their YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

The fight generated more than 1.5 million views on Facebook, 550k on Sky Sports’ YouTube live stream and across Sky Sports’ website and apps there were 227k views, with over 600k viewers on Sky Sports’ TV platform, making it a bumper night for new audiences.

As part of Sky Sports’ commitment to women’s sport – first announced back in March – the move came with the aim of ensuring elite women’s sport is more widely available to the public through both increasing its existing coverage and by strengthening its digital output.

Irish star Taylor looked phenomenal as she completely outclassed her WBA mandatory challenger in the evening’s main event, dropping the tough Spaniard in the fourth round on route to a unanimous decision that improved her unbeaten record to 17-0.

Earlier in the night, Denaby’s WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight ruler Harper stopped Norway’s Katharina Thanderz in nine rounds to retain her belts and Ball picked up the Interim WBC Super-Bantamweight World Title by outpointing Argentina’s Jorgelina Guanini.

Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn said: “What a night and what a monumental moment on Saturday. This huge audience got to see a great night of boxing and a performance of pound-for-pound quality. We have made tremendous strides in women’s boxing but the job is still only half done. Together with these great athletes we will continue to push the boundaries.”

Adam Smith, Sky Sports’ ?Head of Boxing Development, said: “We’re thrilled with the fantastic viewing figures, on all platforms, for a truly momentous evening of women’s title fights, topped by Katie Taylor’s masterful performance.

“Rachel Ball produced a fantastic win, the launch pad for her to pursue World Titles, while Terri Harper was composed and clinical in her defence of the WBC Super-Featherweight belt. It was then Katie Taylor’s time to produce a punch perfect display. Simply dazzling.

“Katie is an unbelievable ambassador for the sport and we decided to stream her historic fight night for free, a sign of our long-term commitment to women’s sport with Matchroom. We’ve started something special as we continue to showcase the best talent in women’s boxing on Sky Sports.”

BoxingLatest News

UFC

Video: Chelsea Hackett defeated in UFC contract pursuit at Dana White’s Contender Series 36

Chelsea Hackett won't be joining the UFC, at least at this stage. Earlier today, the Melbourne-born MMA fighter took part in Dana White's Contender...
Read more
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 10 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White's Contender Series 36 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, November 17 (Wednesday, November 18 in Australia). The fight...
Read more
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather 2021 return announced for February 28 at Tokyo Dome in Japan

The return of Floyd Mayweather Jr has been announced. The date when boxing great steps inside the ring next is scheduled for February 28,...
Read more

