Crawford vs Brook delivers the most viewed boxing telecast across all TV networks since Jan 2019

Newswire
Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook
Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook press conference faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Saturday’s Top Rank on ESPN saw pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) retain his WBO welterweight world title with a fourth-round TKO over former welterweight world champion Kell Brook (video here), in a main event from the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The fight delivered big on viewership, ranking as the top boxing telecast across all TV networks since January 2019.

Crawford vs Brook: Top Things to Know

  • Crawford vs Brook averaged 1,758,000 viewers, making it the most viewed boxing telecast across all TV networks since January 2019
  • The main event was also the most viewed boxing telecast on cable since December 2018 (Lomachenko vs. Pedraza on ESPN: 1,889,000)
  • The fight rating peaked during the 11:45 p.m.-12:00 a.m. ET quarter hour with 2.1 million viewers
  • Through seven Saturday night telecasts on ESPN so far this year, Top Rank on ESPN has averaged 1,033,000 viewers, up 44% from 11 Saturday night telecasts in 2019
  • Adults 18-49 are up 54% year-over-year
  • Crawford vs. Brook ranked No. 1 as the most socially engaged boxing telecast across TV over the last two years, with over 306,000 total social interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  
  • Lomachenko vs. Lopez and Crawford vs. Brook have been the most socially engaged boxing telecasts across TV in consecutive months over the last two years.
Top Rank on ESPN has featured an action-packed fall schedule highlighted by some of the leaders of boxing’s electric youth movement, including stunning performances by the new undisputed lightweight king Teofimo Lopez, WBO female junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer and WBA/IBF unified bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue.

Rising star Shakur Stevenson, the undefeated former featherweight world champion from Newark, N.J., is set to close out the year in a 10-round junior lightweight main event against Toka Kahn Clary, Saturday, Dec. 12, from MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.



Fight Schedule

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee

November 19, 2020

MMA

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones to live stream on Main Event in Australia – here is why you should watch the fight, according to Iron Mike

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off in an exhibition match live on PPV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday,...

