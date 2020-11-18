Search
Boxing

Tom Little says he will ‘tear absolute lumps’ out of Alen Babic when they meet on Benn vs Formella card

Newswire
Tom Little
Tom Little hitting mits | Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing

Hatfield Heavyweight in career best shape for Babic

Tom Little has promised to “tear lumps” out of Alen Babic when they collide over eight rounds on the Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella undercard at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday November 21, shown live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Advertisements

The Hatfield native (10-8, 3 KOs) has shared the ring with some huge punchers including Filip Hrgovic, David Price and Daniel Dubois, and insists that he has nothing to fear from ‘The Savage’, who heads into this weekend’s clash with five knockouts from five fight.

Little was last seen losing to former amateur standout Mahammadrasul Majidov on the Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 undercard in Saudi Arabia last December, but the 33-year-old wants to be more than just an opponent for rising contenders, and plans on making his own statement against Croatia’s Babic.

“I’m massively motivated for this fight,” said Little. “No disrespect to Alen. He’s a great fighter. At this particular moment in time I don’t see him as a level above anyone I’ve boxed already. I’ve had a look at him. I’ve promised him a proper fight. Me and him are going to meet in the middle and knock absolute lumps out of each other, and then we’ll drink the minibar dry.

“I’m enjoying everything about training. I’ve never worked this hard in my career. I’m excited to see what I bring at the lower weight I’m going to be coming in at. This isn’t just a coming out party for my opponent. This is an opportunity for me to showcase what I’m about and what I’m capable of. I feel like I can make my own statement.

“There’s no way you can say that you dislike Alen. If you do then you’re just out to dislike people and you’ve got no intensions of liking anyone. Everything about him is likeable. He’s a character. He’s what the sport needs. We get on very well. I’ve assured him that the moment that bell goes he will be public enemy number one.

Advertisements

‘I’ll be in there to tear absolute lumps out of him. Alen is ‘The Savage’ and I’m the ‘Gypopotamus’. We’re both fighting men and this is what we live for. We’re going to meet in the middle and I’ve planned for nothing but fireworks. I plan on giving a fight that is going to be remembered. I implore anyone to run forward at me and let me smash them on the chin. I won’t be running from anybody. I haven’t got a cowardly bone inside my body. I predict a bloodbath on November 21.

“I know that a top version of Tom Little beats the top version of Alen Babic. He won’t have to look too far for me. He’ll have to try and push me back. He’s going to bring all of the fire of hell with him, I know he is. I’m not worried about a bully. I don’t worry about being pushed back. His work rate is phenomenal. I know I’m in for a hard night. I feel that I’ll wear him down and knock him out. I genuinely do. I’m going to have to weather a very hard storm. I will take him out. I think I’ll be too clinical.”

Little vs. Babic is part of a big night of action in London, ‘The Destroyer’ Conor Benn (16-0, 11 KOs) takes a big step up against Germany’s former IBO Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Formella (22-1, 10 KOs), fresh from winning the English Heavyweight Title at Fight Camp, Fabio Wardley (9-0, 8 KOs) takes on Ghana’s Richard Lartey (14-3, 11 KOs), Donnington’s Liam Davies (7-0, 2 KOs) battles Liverpool’s Sean Cairns (7-2, 1 KO) for the English Bantamweight Title and Ben Ridings (3-0) meets Jez Smith (11-2-1, 5 KOs) over six rounds in a Middleweight contest.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach and Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin join Joshua vs Pulev undercard

Boxing
Two exciting Heavyweight matchups have been added to the undercard of Anthony Joshua's Unified World Title defence against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday December 12,...
Read more

Katie Taylor decisions Miriam Gutierrez to remain undisputed lightweight champion

Boxing
Katie Taylor completely outclassed her WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez to retain her Undisputed Lightweight World Titles at the top of the bill on...
Read more

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez results – full fight card

Boxing
Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts against Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15). The scheduled for ten...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather 2021 return announced for February 28 at Tokyo Dome in Japan

The return of Floyd Mayweather Jr has been announced. The date when boxing great steps inside the ring next is scheduled for February 28,...
Read more
UFC

Australian Chelsea Hackett on weight for Dana White’s Contender Series 36 – looking for UFC contract

Australian mixed martial artist Chelsea Hackett (3-0-1) partakes in Dana White's Contender Series 36 taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Tuesday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 1: To compete in Martial Arts is everything for me

The first episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today. It features ranked No.2 flyweight Brandon Moreno, 125-pound champion Deiveson Figueiredo,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tom Little says he will ‘tear absolute lumps’ out of Alen Babic when they meet on Benn vs Formella card

Tom Little has promised to "tear lumps" out of Alen Babic when they collide over eight rounds on the Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella...
Read more
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather 2021 return announced for February 28 at Tokyo Dome in Japan

The return of Floyd Mayweather Jr has been announced. The date when boxing great steps inside the ring next is scheduled for February 28,...
Read more
UFC

Australian Chelsea Hackett on weight for Dana White’s Contender Series 36 – looking for UFC contract

Australian mixed martial artist Chelsea Hackett (3-0-1) partakes in Dana White's Contender Series 36 taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Tuesday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 1: To compete in Martial Arts is everything for me

The first episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today. It features ranked No.2 flyweight Brandon Moreno, 125-pound champion Deiveson Figueiredo,...
Read more
MMA

Fabricio Werdum joins Professional Fighters League – to debut in April 2021

Today, the Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Fabricio Werdum, one of the greatest heavyweight fighters MMA has ever seen. The charismatic Brazilian...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee

November 19, 2020

MMA

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones to live stream on Main Event in Australia – here is why you should watch the fight, according to Iron Mike

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off in an exhibition match live on PPV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday,...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097