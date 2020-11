The second episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series has been released. The video covers Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko as they train in Vegas gym. Brandon Moreno embraces the spotlight. Flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Alex Perez check in to the hotel. Cynthia Calvillo prepares to put on a grappling clinic in the Octagon. You can watch it up top.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia).