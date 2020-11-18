Video: Chelsea Hackett defeated in UFC contract pursuit at Dana White’s Contender Series 36

Chelsea Hackett won’t be joining the UFC, at least at this stage. Earlier today, the Melbourne-born MMA fighter took part in Dana White’s Contender Series 36, but failed to go through Victoria Leonardo.

Hackett was quite successful in Round 1, lading a number of leg kicks. Leonardo, however, claimed the win via stoppage in the second with punches, when the referee saw enough and called it a day at 4:41, although the Australian was not quitting.

You can watch Hackett vs Leonardo fight video highlights below.

With the win Victoria Leonardo updated her record to 8-2, and scored the second win in a row. Chelsea Hackett dropped to 3-1-1, suffering the first defeat in her MMA career.

The full results from Dana White’s Contender Series 36 can be found here.