Bellator 253 results – Darrion Caldwell vs A.J. McKee

Bellator 253 features a series of MMA bouts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 19 (Friday, November 20 in Australia). In the main event Darrion Caldwell (15-3) takes on unbeaten A.J. McKee (16-0) in the first semi-final of featherweight World Grand Prix.

Also on the main card a pair of welterweight bouts featuring Benson Henderson up against Jason Jackson, and Joey Davis faceoff Bobby Lee. The complete lineup can be found below. Weigh-in results and video here.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee main card live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN. The start time is scheduled for November 19 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The undercard is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, DAZN and CBSsports.com, starting at 4:15 pm ET / 1:15 pm PT. In Australia the main card schedule converts to November 20 at 11 am AEDT, following the undercard kicking off at 8:15 am AEDT.

Stay tuned with Bellator 253 results below.

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee results

Main Card

Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee

Benson Henderson vs. Jason Jackson

Joey Davis vs. Bobby Lee

Preliminary card

Raufeon Stots vs. Keith Lee

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Matt Bessette

Jaleel Willis vs. Mark Lemminger

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Sergio de Bari

Baby Slice vs. Kaheem Murray

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jason Markland