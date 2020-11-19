Full card set for FraggingMonk Fight Night in Bengaluru, India – WKN International title contested in main event

The WKN International title will be on the line on November 28, when Vaibhav Shetty and Ashwin Naidu square off in the headliner of FraggingMonk Fight Night in Bengaluru. The scheduled for five rounds super light heavyweight championship bout marks the return of World Kickboxing Network to India.
The rest of ten-fight card has been announced today, featuring a series of kickboxing and boxing bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.
The fight fans can watch FraggingMonk Fight Night live on FITE.
FraggingMonk Fight Night card
Vaibhav Shetty vs. Ashwin Naidu, kickboxing, 5 rounds, super light heavyweight – for WKN International Super Light Heavyweight Title
Rupjyoti Choudhary vs. Edukonal Rao, kickboxing, 3 rounds, super lightweight
Satish Karthik vs. Jaipal, boxing, 6 rounds, lightweight
Karan vs. Joseph, boxing, 4 rounds, super welterweight
Sabri J vs. Rakesh Krishnan, boxing, 6 rounds, super lightweight
Mathi vs. Raj Kumar, boxing, 4 rounds, super flyweight
Vijay vs. Sunik Raj, kickboxing, 3 rounds, featherweight
Kishir Gowda vs. Kamlesh Bhat, kickboxing, 3 rounds, bantamweight
Rajeev MP vs. Bharat Gowda, kickboxing, 3 rounds, super middleweight
Ramandeep Kaur vs. Shaik Nagma, boxing, 6 rounds, minimumweight