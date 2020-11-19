Full card set for FraggingMonk Fight Night in Bengaluru, India – WKN International title contested in main event

The WKN International title will be on the line on November 28, when Vaibhav Shetty and Ashwin Naidu square off in the headliner of FraggingMonk Fight Night in Bengaluru. The scheduled for five rounds super light heavyweight championship bout marks the return of World Kickboxing Network to India.

Advertisements

The rest of ten-fight card has been announced today, featuring a series of kickboxing and boxing bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

The fight fans can watch FraggingMonk Fight Night live on FITE.

FraggingMonk Fight Night card

Vaibhav Shetty vs. Ashwin Naidu, kickboxing, 5 rounds, super light heavyweight – for WKN International Super Light Heavyweight Title

Rupjyoti Choudhary vs. Edukonal Rao, kickboxing, 3 rounds, super lightweight

Satish Karthik vs. Jaipal, boxing, 6 rounds, lightweight

Karan vs. Joseph, boxing, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Sabri J vs. Rakesh Krishnan, boxing, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Mathi vs. Raj Kumar, boxing, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Vijay vs. Sunik Raj, kickboxing, 3 rounds, featherweight

Kishir Gowda vs. Kamlesh Bhat, kickboxing, 3 rounds, bantamweight

Rajeev MP vs. Bharat Gowda, kickboxing, 3 rounds, super middleweight

Ramandeep Kaur vs. Shaik Nagma, boxing, 6 rounds, minimumweight