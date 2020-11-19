Search
Boxing

Karim Guerfi vs Lee McGregor rebooked for January 22

Newswire
Karim Guerfi vs Lee McGregor
Karim Guerfi vs Lee McGregor

The highly-anticipated European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor will now take place on a massive MTK Fight Night event on Friday 22 January.

Advertisements

The huge show will be held at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The fight was originally due to take place on November 11 before McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19, but the British and Commonwealth champion is now fully recovered and ready for his showdown with European champion Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs).

McGregor said: “I’m delighted to get this new date finalised. I was more than ready for November 11 but now with it being January 22, it has given me more time and I’ll be more ready.

“There is respect there as Guerfi is a good fighter, but he’s had a bit to say about me recently, so that has added a little bit of bad blood. We’re going in with intentions of hurting each other, so there’s a bit of needle now heading into fight night.”

Guerfi said: “I’m happy the fight is rescheduled and I will be ready to no problem. I have stayed focused and my objective is to keep my belt. I’m 100% determined and I will train hard to beat Lee McGregor.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re over the moon to announce the re-arranged date for this fantastic fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor. It was frustrating when it had to be pushed back, but luckily we haven’t had too long to wait.

“It sees us kick off 2021 with a bang, and we’ll have news soon on even more exciting additions to what is going to be a stacked MTK Fight Night.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Hassan Azim pro boxing debut rescheduled for Golden Contract card on Dec 2

Boxing
Hassan Azim's long-awaited professional debut will now take place on next month's Golden Contract card. The show takes place on Wednesday 2 December at Production...
Read more

Undefeated lightweight Hector Tanajara signs with MTK Global

Boxing
MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated lightweight talent Hector Tanajara. Unbeaten Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global...
Read more

Joshua Franco signs with MTK Global and Rick Mirigian

Boxing
MTK Global and Rick Mirigian are delighted to announce the signing of WBA super-flyweight champion Joshua Franco. World champion Franco will be advised by MTK...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

Video: 3 stoppages in Muay Thai due to cuts

Check out this trio of Muay Thai TKOs made via cuts. The video features Chris Harrington and Yolanda Schmidt in the WKN Australian title...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 3: It’s like cold vision of the fight – no emotions here, no nothing

The third part of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. The episode features Mike Perry, Jennifer Maia, Katlyn Chookagian and Joaquin Buckley...
Read more
UFC

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar tops UFC Fight Night card on January 16

The main event for UFC Fight Night 186 has been made official. The contest features former 145-pound champion and current No.1-ranked contender Max Holloway...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Muay Thai

Video: 3 stoppages in Muay Thai due to cuts

Check out this trio of Muay Thai TKOs made via cuts. The video features Chris Harrington and Yolanda Schmidt in the WKN Australian title...
Read more
Boxing

Karim Guerfi vs Lee McGregor rebooked for January 22

The highly-anticipated European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor will now take place on a massive MTK Fight Night event on...
Read more
Boxing

Hassan Azim pro boxing debut rescheduled for Golden Contract card on Dec 2

Hassan Azim's long-awaited professional debut will now take place on next month's Golden Contract card. The show takes place on Wednesday 2 December at Production...
Read more
Boxing

Conor Benn plans to stop Sebastian Formella – looks to introduce himself to the world

Conor Benn is planning on announcing himself on the world stage when he takes on former IBO Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Formella at the...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 3: It’s like cold vision of the fight – no emotions here, no nothing

The third part of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. The episode features Mike Perry, Jennifer Maia, Katlyn Chookagian and Joaquin Buckley...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee

November 19, 2020

MMA

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez next fight date set for December 19 – faces Callum Smith for super middleweight title

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097