The third part of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. The episode features Mike Perry, Jennifer Maia, Katlyn Chookagian and Joaquin Buckley as they land in Vegas. Women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko reflects on her journey to the UFC gold, as she kicks off her fight week with sister Antonina, who also partakes in the event. You can watch it up top.

UFC 255 airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia).