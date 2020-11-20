Search
MMA

Video: A.J. McKee submits Darrion Caldwell – proceeds to Bellator Featherweight WGP final

Parviz Iskenderov
A.J. McKee defeats Darrion Caldwell
A.J. McKee submits Darrion Caldwell in Bellator 253 main event | Pic via BellatorMMA Twitter

McKee remains undefeated with submission win against Caldwell in Bellator 253 main event

The first finalist of Bellator’s Featherweight World Grand Prix has been named. A.J. McKee secured his spot in the ultimate round, when he defeated Darrion Caldwell in the headliner of Bellator 253 on November 19 (Nov. 20 in Australia).

Advertisements

It was all over in the opening round. McKee forced Caldwell to tap out at 1 minute and 11 seconds, taking the win via neck crank submission.

You can watch the video of finish below.

In addition to the win A.J. McKee remained undefeated and updated his record to 17-0. In his next fight he is expected to face either the current 145-pound champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire or Emmanuel Sanchez, who face off in the second semi-final at the future event.

Darrion Caldwell dropped to 15-4. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

Bellator 253 took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

Bellator 253 results – Darrion Caldwell vs A.J. McKee

MMA
Bellator 253 features a series of MMA bouts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 19 (Friday, November 20 in Australia)....
Read more

Bellator 253 weigh-in results and video – Caldwell vs McKee

MMA
Bellator 253 features Darrion Caldwell up against A.J. McKee facing off in the first semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. The contest headlines...
Read more

Bellator 253 fight card – Darrion Caldwell vs A.J. McKee in Featherweight WGP semi-final

MMA
Bellator 253 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 19 (Friday, November 20 in Australia). MMA event is headlined...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

With green light from doctors, Errol Spence Jr says he is ‘100 per cent ready and not concerned about ring rust’

Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. brought fans and media into his training camp Thursday during a virtual...
Read more
Boxing

Conor Benn wants ‘to win in good fashion’, while confident in his victory Sebastian Formella ‘won’t make it easy’

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Sebastian Formella live on Sky Sports and DAZN from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 4: My goal is to be good everywhere, I don’t want to be just one-sided

The fourth episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he starts his weight cut, challenger Alex Perez suit...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Video

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 4 full event video and results – 11:30 pm AEDT

The fourth edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight. The five-fight card features kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts. In the main...
Read more
Boxing

With green light from doctors, Errol Spence Jr says he is ‘100 per cent ready and not concerned about ring rust’

Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. brought fans and media into his training camp Thursday during a virtual...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to stream live on ESPN+ in the US from London

The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown between British and Commonwealth champion Daniel "Dynamite" Dubois and Joe "Juggernaut" Joyce - Saturday, Nov. 28 in London...
Read more
Boxing

Conor Benn wants ‘to win in good fashion’, while confident in his victory Sebastian Formella ‘won’t make it easy’

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Sebastian Formella live on Sky Sports and DAZN from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 4: My goal is to be good everywhere, I don’t want to be just one-sided

The fourth episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he starts his weight cut, challenger Alex Perez suit...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez next fight date set for December 19 – faces Callum Smith for super middleweight title

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097