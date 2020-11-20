Video: A.J. McKee submits Darrion Caldwell – proceeds to Bellator Featherweight WGP final

The first finalist of Bellator’s Featherweight World Grand Prix has been named. A.J. McKee secured his spot in the ultimate round, when he defeated Darrion Caldwell in the headliner of Bellator 253 on November 19 (Nov. 20 in Australia).

Advertisements

It was all over in the opening round. McKee forced Caldwell to tap out at 1 minute and 11 seconds, taking the win via neck crank submission.

You can watch the video of finish below.

In addition to the win A.J. McKee remained undefeated and updated his record to 17-0. In his next fight he is expected to face either the current 145-pound champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire or Emmanuel Sanchez, who face off in the second semi-final at the future event.

Darrion Caldwell dropped to 15-4. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

Bellator 253 took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday. The full fight results from the event can be found here.