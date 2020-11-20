Search
UFC

Conor McGregor signs bout agreement – rematch with Dustin Poirier official for UFC 257 PPV card

Parviz Iskenderov
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor at the weigh-ins | Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Porieir has been made official. The date is set for January 23, 2021. The pair meets in a five-round lightweight bout, headlining UFC 257. The venue accommodating the pay-per-view fight card is yet to be determined.

Advertisements

McGregor and Poirier first met in September 2014 at featherweight. The matchup ended in favor of “The Notorious”, who claimed the win via first-round TKO.

The rematch was initially reported to headline UFC 257 earlier this month. On Friday (AEDT) TheMacLife announced that McGregor had signed the bout agreement.

UFC President Dana White has also confirmed that the fight is locked in, saying on The Jim Rome Show that Poirier was looking for a rematch with McGregor “for a long time”, and that “he is a much better fighter than he was the first time when they fought”.

“Conor is always dangerous,” White said when asked what to expect from McGregor in the rematch against Poirier. “From what I’ve seen from him on social media it looks like he is in a great shape. He is training hard. Even before this, he was training to do some type of charity bike event. So, the guy is in shape.”

Conor McGregor (22-4) is a former featherweight and lightweight champion. He was last in action in January, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in the 40 seconds. In October 2018 he was submitted by then lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Round 4.

Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) is a former interim 155-pound champion. In his previous bout in June he defeated Dan Hooker by unanimous decision. With the win he rebounded from the defeat suffered against Nurmagomedov in September 2019.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Dana White expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to be back in UFC – His father wanted him to go 30-0

UFC
UFC President Dana White appeared on The Jim Rome Show earlier today, where he spoke about a potential return of lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov....
Read more

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 10 results and UFC contract winners

UFC
Dana White's Contender Series 36 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, November 17 (Wednesday, November 18 in Australia). The fight...
Read more

Dana White’s Contender Series 36 – November 17 fight card

UFC
The five-fight card is set for Dana White's Contender Series 36 taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 17 (Wednesday,...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Conor McGregor signs bout agreement – rematch with Dustin Poirier official for UFC 257 PPV card

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Porieir has been made official. The date is set for January 23, 2021. The pair meets in...
Read more
UFC

Dana White expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to be back in UFC – His father wanted him to go 30-0

UFC President Dana White appeared on The Jim Rome Show earlier today, where he spoke about a potential return of lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov....
Read more
Boxing

With green light from doctors, Errol Spence Jr says he is ‘100 per cent ready and not concerned about ring rust’

Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. brought fans and media into his training camp Thursday during a virtual...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Conor McGregor signs bout agreement – rematch with Dustin Poirier official for UFC 257 PPV card

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Porieir has been made official. The date is set for January 23, 2021. The pair meets in...
Read more
UFC

Dana White expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to be back in UFC – His father wanted him to go 30-0

UFC President Dana White appeared on The Jim Rome Show earlier today, where he spoke about a potential return of lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov....
Read more
Video

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 4 full event video and results

The fourth edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight. The five-fight card features kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts. In the main...
Read more
Boxing

With green light from doctors, Errol Spence Jr says he is ‘100 per cent ready and not concerned about ring rust’

Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. brought fans and media into his training camp Thursday during a virtual...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to stream live on ESPN+ in the US from London

The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown between British and Commonwealth champion Daniel "Dynamite" Dubois and Joe "Juggernaut" Joyce - Saturday, Nov. 28 in London...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez next fight date set for December 19 – faces Callum Smith for super middleweight title

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097