Conor McGregor signs bout agreement – rematch with Dustin Poirier official for UFC 257 PPV card

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Porieir has been made official. The date is set for January 23, 2021. The pair meets in a five-round lightweight bout, headlining UFC 257. The venue accommodating the pay-per-view fight card is yet to be determined.

McGregor and Poirier first met in September 2014 at featherweight. The matchup ended in favor of “The Notorious”, who claimed the win via first-round TKO.

The rematch was initially reported to headline UFC 257 earlier this month. On Friday (AEDT) TheMacLife announced that McGregor had signed the bout agreement.

UFC President Dana White has also confirmed that the fight is locked in, saying on The Jim Rome Show that Poirier was looking for a rematch with McGregor “for a long time”, and that “he is a much better fighter than he was the first time when they fought”.

“Conor is always dangerous,” White said when asked what to expect from McGregor in the rematch against Poirier. “From what I’ve seen from him on social media it looks like he is in a great shape. He is training hard. Even before this, he was training to do some type of charity bike event. So, the guy is in shape.”

Conor McGregor (22-4) is a former featherweight and lightweight champion. He was last in action in January, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in the 40 seconds. In October 2018 he was submitted by then lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Round 4.

Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) is a former interim 155-pound champion. In his previous bout in June he defeated Dan Hooker by unanimous decision. With the win he rebounded from the defeat suffered against Nurmagomedov in September 2019.