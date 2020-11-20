Search
Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to stream live on ESPN+ in the US from London

Newswire
Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce
Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

Dubois and Joyce to fight for the British, Commonwealth and European titles

The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown between British and Commonwealth champion Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois and Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce – Saturday, Nov. 28 in London – has an American broadcast home.

Advertisements

Dubois-Joyce and unbeaten junior middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz against veteran Guido Nicolas Pitto will stream live on ESPN+ beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, with a full slate of undercard contests (including the return of WBO No. 1 junior welterweight contender Jack Catterall) on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The 12-round heavyweight main event will also be contested for the vacant European title.

“The future of the heavyweight division will be seen live on ESPN+ Nov. 28,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Daniel Dubois is a tremendous young fighter, but Joe is older and had an incredibly successful amateur career. I am glad that American fight fans will have an outlet to watch one of the year’s best fights.”

Dubois (15-0, 14 KOs), winner of six in a row by KO, is no stranger to American fight fans, as his last eight bouts have streamed live on ESPN+. He went 5-0 in 2019, including a second-round stoppage over former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu, a fifth-round KO over fellow prospect Nathan Gorman and a second-round blitzing of Kyotaro Fujimoto last December. He made his 2020 debut Aug. 29 and knocked out Ricardo Snijders in the second round.

The 35-year-old Joyce (11-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in October 2017 after capturing a super heavyweight silver medal for Great Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He wasted no time as a professional, as he won Commonwealth honors in only his fourth bout. In 2019, he knocked out former world champion Bermane Stiverne in six rounds and veteran gatekeeper Alexander Ustinov in three rounds to increase his knockout streak to nine. In July 2019, he went the 12-round distance and outworked former world title challenger Bryant Jennings over 12 rounds. He returned to action July 25 and knocked down Michael Wallisch three times en route to a third-round stoppage.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Crawford vs Brook delivers the most viewed boxing telecast across all TV networks since Jan 2019

Boxing
Saturday's Top Rank on ESPN saw pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) retain his WBO welterweight world title with a fourth-round TKO over...
Read more

Terence Crawford secures savage fourth-round stoppage of Kell Brook

Boxing
It ended in a flash, and once again, Terence "Bud" Crawford let his fists do the talking. Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight world...
Read more

Terence Crawford dominates Kell Brook in Round 4 to retain WBO welterweight title (video)

Boxing
Welterweight king Terence Crawford faced Kell Brook in defense of his WBO title on Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The pair...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

With green light from doctors, Errol Spence Jr says he is ‘100 per cent ready and not concerned about ring rust’

Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. brought fans and media into his training camp Thursday during a virtual...
Read more
Boxing

Conor Benn wants ‘to win in good fashion’, while confident in his victory Sebastian Formella ‘won’t make it easy’

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Sebastian Formella live on Sky Sports and DAZN from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 4: My goal is to be good everywhere, I don’t want to be just one-sided

The fourth episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he starts his weight cut, challenger Alex Perez suit...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Video

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 4 full event video and results – 11:30 pm AEDT

The fourth edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight. The five-fight card features kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts. In the main...
Read more
Boxing

With green light from doctors, Errol Spence Jr says he is ‘100 per cent ready and not concerned about ring rust’

Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. brought fans and media into his training camp Thursday during a virtual...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to stream live on ESPN+ in the US from London

The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown between British and Commonwealth champion Daniel "Dynamite" Dubois and Joe "Juggernaut" Joyce - Saturday, Nov. 28 in London...
Read more
Boxing

Conor Benn wants ‘to win in good fashion’, while confident in his victory Sebastian Formella ‘won’t make it easy’

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Sebastian Formella live on Sky Sports and DAZN from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 4: My goal is to be good everywhere, I don’t want to be just one-sided

The fourth episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he starts his weight cut, challenger Alex Perez suit...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez next fight date set for December 19 – faces Callum Smith for super middleweight title

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097