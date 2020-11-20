Search
Video

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 4 full event video and results – 11:30 pm AEDT

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

ONE: Inside the Matrix 4 - Zikreev vs Junguang

The fourth edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight. The five-fight card features kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event Aslanbek Zikreev and Wang Junguang square off in the scheduled for three rounds kickboxing matchup. In the co-main event Rocky Ogden and Joseph Lasiri do battle in Muay Thai. The event begins with a trio of MMA bouts. The full lineup can be found below.

The fight fans can watch ONE: Inside the Matrix 4 on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top). The previously recorded show is set to kick off on Friday, November 20 at 11:30 pm AEDT / 8:30 pm AWST.

Stay tuned with fight results below.

ONE: Inside the Matrix 4 results

Aslanbek Zikreev vs. Wang Junguang

Rocky Ogden vs. Joseph Lasiri

Bruno Pucci vs. Kwon Won Il

Ryogo Takahashi vs. Yoon Chang Min

Maira Mazar vs. Choi Jeong Yun

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest NewsMMAMuay ThaiResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Best Shots: John Lineker TKO’s Kevin Belingon in ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event (photos)

MMA
John Lineker stopped former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon in the second round of their ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event, when he...
Read more

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 3 full event video and results

MMA
The third edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 13. The fight card comprises five bouts, with welterweights John...
Read more

Best Shots: Kiamrian Abbasov stops James Nakashima to retain ONE Championship welterweight title – photo report

MMA
ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov was successful in his first championship defense, when he faced and stopped challenger James Nakashima in Round 4 of...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

With green light from doctors, Errol Spence Jr says he is ‘100 per cent ready and not concerned about ring rust’

Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. brought fans and media into his training camp Thursday during a virtual...
Read more
Boxing

Conor Benn wants ‘to win in good fashion’, while confident in his victory Sebastian Formella ‘won’t make it easy’

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Sebastian Formella live on Sky Sports and DAZN from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 4: My goal is to be good everywhere, I don’t want to be just one-sided

The fourth episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he starts his weight cut, challenger Alex Perez suit...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Video

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 4 full event video and results – 11:30 pm AEDT

The fourth edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight. The five-fight card features kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts. In the main...
Read more
Boxing

With green light from doctors, Errol Spence Jr says he is ‘100 per cent ready and not concerned about ring rust’

Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. brought fans and media into his training camp Thursday during a virtual...
Read more
Boxing

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to stream live on ESPN+ in the US from London

The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown between British and Commonwealth champion Daniel "Dynamite" Dubois and Joe "Juggernaut" Joyce - Saturday, Nov. 28 in London...
Read more
Boxing

Conor Benn wants ‘to win in good fashion’, while confident in his victory Sebastian Formella ‘won’t make it easy’

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Sebastian Formella live on Sky Sports and DAZN from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Embedded 4: My goal is to be good everywhere, I don’t want to be just one-sided

The fourth episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he starts his weight cut, challenger Alex Perez suit...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez next fight date set for December 19 – faces Callum Smith for super middleweight title

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097