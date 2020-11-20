ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 4 full event video and results – 11:30 pm AEDT

The fourth edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight. The five-fight card features kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts.

In the main event Aslanbek Zikreev and Wang Junguang square off in the scheduled for three rounds kickboxing matchup. In the co-main event Rocky Ogden and Joseph Lasiri do battle in Muay Thai. The event begins with a trio of MMA bouts. The full lineup can be found below.

The fight fans can watch ONE: Inside the Matrix 4 on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top). The previously recorded show is set to kick off on Friday, November 20 at 11:30 pm AEDT / 8:30 pm AWST.

Stay tuned with fight results below.

ONE: Inside the Matrix 4 results

Aslanbek Zikreev vs. Wang Junguang

Rocky Ogden vs. Joseph Lasiri

Bruno Pucci vs. Kwon Won Il

Ryogo Takahashi vs. Yoon Chang Min

Maira Mazar vs. Choi Jeong Yun