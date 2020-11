The fourth episode of UFC 255 Embedded Vlog Series features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he starts his weight cut, challenger Alex Perez suit shopping. As well, Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko train hard in the gym. In addition, Jennifer Maia celebrates making it onto the poster, and Mike Perry and Joaquin Buckley train and discuss a possible future fights.

UFC 255 airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia).