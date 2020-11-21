Search
Benn vs Formella weigh-in results and video – five-fight card set

Newswire
WBA Continental welterweight champion Conor Benn (16-0-0, 11 KOs) defends his belt against Sebastian Formella (22-1-1, 10 KOs). The scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, November 21.

The co-main event is another ten-round heavyweight matchup between Fabio Wardley (9-0, 8 KOs) and Richard Lartey (14-3, 11 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Conor Benn weighed-in at 146.75. Sebastian Formella was 147.

Get Benn vs Formella full card and weigh-in results below.

Benn vs Formella fight card

Conor Benn (10st 6lbs 12oz) vs. Sebastian Formella (10st 6lbs 13oz), 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBA Continental welterweight title

Fabio Wardley (16st 6lbs 0oz) vs. Richard Lartey (18st 6lbs 1oz), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Alen Babic (15st 3lbs 8oz) vs. Tom Little (16st 10lbs 12oz), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Ben Ridings (11st 10lbs 12oz) vs. Jez Smith (11st 11lbs 12oz), 6 rounds, middleweight

Liam Davies (8st 5lbs 12oz) vs. Sean Cairns (8st 5lbs 12oz ), 10 rounds, bantamweight, vacant English bantamweight title

