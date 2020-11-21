Search
Boxing

Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda headlines PBC boxing live on Showtime, Dec 12

Newswire
Chris Colbert
Chris Colbert | Pic: Premier Boxing Champions Facebook

Unbeaten interim WBA super featherweight champion Chris Colbert battles hard-hitting Jaime Arboleda live on Showtime

Two of the top fighters in the 130-pound division will meet when unbeaten interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert faces the hard-hitting Jaime Arboleda in the main event of Showtime Boxing: Special Edition Saturday, December 12 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT live on SHOWTIME from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Advertisements

The tripleheader, originally scheduled for November 28, will see middleweight contenders Matt Korobov and Ronald Ellis battle in the 10-round co-main event and rising super lightweight phenom Richardson Hitchins taking on the toughest test of his young career as he faces former world champion Argenis Mendez in a 10-round telecast opener. The event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing. Hitchins vs. Mendez is co-promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire was originally scheduled to take place on December 12 but was postponed after Oubaali tested positive for COVID-19.

“This main event on December 12 will pit two of the 130-pound division’s most exciting rising talents against each other as the sublimely skilled Chris Colbert faces the powerful Jaime Arboleda in a can’t-miss showdown,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “The co-main event will see two middleweight contenders in Matt Korobov and Ronald Ellis looking to show that they’re among the division’s elite, while the SHOWTIME opener features the exciting prospect Richardson Hitchins against the always tough Argenis Mendez in a big step up fight. These are three evenly-matched bouts that should make for nonstop drama on fight night.”

Representing his native Brooklyn, N.Y., Colbert (14-0, 5 KOs) has quickly shot up the 130-pound rankings, taking on high-level competition in his first 14 pro fights. The 24-year-old beat then-undefeated fighters Austin Dulay, Titus Williams and Antonio Dubose, all in his first eight fights as a professional. In 2019, Colbert added four more victories to his tally, including an explosive first-round knockout of veteran Miguel Beltran Jr. Most recently, Colbert won his interim title by dropping former super featherweight champion Jezreel Corrales on his way to a unanimous decision in their January 2020 clash.

“I’m super excited to be making my big stage debut in the main event,” said Colbert. “It’s been a long camp, but training is going great. I’m looking to put on a dominant performance, and I’m looking for the knockout if it’s there. If I can get it, that would be splendid. I know Jaime is going to come to fight. He wants the belt as bad as I want to keep the belt. It’s all going to come down to stamina, ring IQ and who has the greater will to win. I feel like I’m the guy for the job. There’s no way in hell I’m giving up my belt in my first defense.”

Advertisements

The 26-year-old Arboleda (16-1, 13 KOs) has amassed an impressive six-fight winning streak heading into the matchup against Colbert, with five of those victories coming inside of the distance. Born in Curundu, Panama, and now fighting out of Miami, Fla. Arboleda has fought professionally since 2014 and scored knockouts over two then-undefeated opponents in 2019, Victor Betancourt and Jose Saant. In his last fight, Arboleda, who is ranked fourth in the 130-pound division by the WBA, bested former world title contender Jayson Velez by unanimous decision to win his first 12-round fight this February on SHOWTIME.

“Every boxer’s dream is to fight for a title and be victorious without leaving any doubt,” said Arboleda. “That is my plan for December 12. I’m having the best preparation of my entire career. I feel great, strong and fast like never before. I’m sure it will be a very exciting fight from the very first round.”

Middleweight Contenders Matt Korobov and Ronald Ellis Clash in Co-Main Event

Korobov (28-3-1, 14 KOs) returns to action after losing his December 2019 clash against Chris Eubank Jr. when he suffered a shoulder injury that forced the fight to end in the second round. Korobov, who notched 300 wins as a decorated amateur, came into that fight off of a majority draw against Immanuwel Aleem, after serving notice to the middleweight division that he would be a threat when he lost a hard-fought decision to undefeated middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in December. Born in Orotukan, Russia, and now living in St. Petersburg, Fla, Korobov was a late replacement and gave Charlo a tougher fight than many experts expected. Korobov had been riding a four-fight win streak before the Charlo fight, following his first professional defeat against Andy Lee in a 2014 middleweight title fight.

“I am excited to be back in a PBC event on SHOWTIME December 12,” said Korobov. “I have a difficult opponent, but I expect to win and prove that I am back and even better prepared. I must win against Ellis in order to get Jermall Charlo back in the ring. Of course, I believe I beat Charlo, but that is the past. Ellis is in my future, and I am coming to show I am still one of the best middleweights in the world.”

The 31-year-old Ellis (17-1-2, 11 KOs) will look to build off of his last outing, which saw him edge fellow contender Immanuwel Aleem by majority decision in December 2019. For Ellis, that fight got him back in the win column after his first career defeat, a majority decision against DeAndre Ware in March 2019. The Lynn, Mass.-native is the older brother of welterweight Rashidi Ellis, and had an impressive amateur career including a 2010 National Golden Gloves championship capped off by a victory over Terrell Gausha.

“It’s time for me to show out on December 12,” said Ellis. “Korobov had his chance against the top middleweights, and now it’s my time to take advantage of this opportunity and use a win over him to reach that level. We’re working hard in San Diego sparring with Canelo Alvarez so that everything is perfect and I’m at my best on fight night.”

Rising Super Lightweight Prospect Richardson Hitchins Takes on Former World Champion Argenis Mendez in Telecast Opener

A native of Brooklyn, Hitchins (11-0, 5 KOs) turned pro in 2017 after representing Haiti at the 2016 Olympics. The 23-year-old has flashed impressive skills as he’s amassed an unbeaten record in the pro ranks, which is the product of an extensive amateur career. Hitchins scored four victories in 2019, before debuting in 2020 with a decision victory over Nicholas DeLomba. In his first two 10-round bouts as a professional, the southpaw has scored decisive unanimous decisions.

“I don’t overlook any opponent, but I believe I have a better and sharper skillset than Mendez,” said Hitchins. “I have all of the intangibles to become a world champion. That’s often mistaken as being cocky, but it’s really just me believing in myself more than anyone else. I will take this fight seriously like I do any other fight and continue to do what I do in order to get one step closer to that title shot. Being in camp with Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis, I’ve learned a lot. I feel like I have to one-up the competition. They really pushed me to be a better fighter.”

A former super featherweight champion, Mendez (25-5-3, 12 KOs) has a reputation for providing stiff challenges to the sport’s best and has proven to be a durable contender at 140-pounds. In 2019, Mendez fought to back-to-back draws against super lightweight contenders, first against Anthony Peterson in March and then against the unbeaten Juan Heraldez in May. Born in San Juan de La Maguana, Dominican Republic, Mendez now fights out of Yonkers, N.Y. and owns victories over Eddie Ramirez, Ivan Redkach and former titlist Miguel Vazquez. He has also gone toe-to-toe with former champions Rances Barthelemy and Robert Easter Jr.

“I’m facing a young prospect who’s hungry for success, but I’m hungrier today than I’ve ever been in my career and I have the experience to go along with it,” said Mendez. “I’m also extremely motivated for this fight, which isn’t good news for Hitchins. When fight time comes on December 12, you’ll witness an intelligent but more aggressive Argenis Mendez.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Fortuna vs Lozada weigh-in results – PBC boxing live on FS1

Boxing
Former world champion Javier Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) squares off against Antonio Lozada (40-4-1, 34 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight matchup. The pair battles...
Read more

With green light from doctors, Errol Spence Jr says he is ‘100 per cent ready and not concerned about ring rust’

Boxing
Unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. brought fans and media into his training camp Thursday during a virtual...
Read more

Amilcar Vidal knocks out previously unbeaten Edward Ortiz in two rounds

Boxing
Unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) impressed with a quick second-round knockout of previously undefeated Edward Ortiz (11-1-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Video: Kickboxer Alex Pereira scores third win in MMA with a scary knockout of Thomas Powell

Brazilian kickboxer Alex Pereira secured his third win in MMA earlier today (Nov. 21 AEDT). Battling it out at Hartman Arena in Park City,...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor signs bout agreement – rematch with Dustin Poirier official for UFC 257 PPV card

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Porieir has been made official. The date is set for January 23, 2021. The pair meets in...
Read more
UFC

Dana White expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to be back in UFC – His father wanted him to go 30-0

UFC President Dana White appeared on The Jim Rome Show earlier today, where he spoke about a potential return of lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell gets new date – interim WBC lightweight title fight re-booked for Jan 2, 2021

The interim WBC lightweight title bout between Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell has been rescheduled. A new date is set for Saturday, January 2,...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith venue announced – Alamodome in San Antonio, TX to host return of Mexican superstar

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez’s clash with Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight...
Read more
Boxing

Souleymane Cissokho vs Kieron Conway joins Joshua vs Pulev undercard

Souleymane Cissoko will take on Kieron Conway in a ten round Super-Welterweight clash on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's Unified Heavyweight World Title defence...
Read more
Boxing

Fearghus Quinn vs Scott James added to Golden Contract card

Highly-rated Fearghus Quinn will take on Scott James on the huge Golden Contract card on Wednesday 2 December. The two men meet at Production Park...
Read more
Boxing

Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda headlines PBC boxing live on Showtime, Dec 12

Two of the top fighters in the 130-pound division will meet when unbeaten interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion Chris "Primetime" Colbert faces the hard-hitting...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella

November 21, 2020

Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

November 21, 2020

Boxing

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

November 21, 2020

MMA

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

November 27, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez next fight date set for December 19 – faces Callum Smith for super middleweight title

Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097