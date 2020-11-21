Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella results, full fight card, start time, how to watch

Conor Benn (16-0-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Sebastian Formella (22-1-1, 10 KOs) live on Sky Sports and DAZN on Saturday, November 21. The scheduled for ten rounds bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card taking place at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The co-feature bout is a ten-round heavyweight matchup between Fabio Wardley (9-0, 8 KOs) and Richard Lartey (14-3, 11 KOs). The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Benn vs Formella time and how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, November 22 at 6 am AEDT.

Stay tuned with Benn vs Formella results below.

Benn vs Formella results

Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title

Fabio Wardley vs. Richard Lartey, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Alen Babic vs. Tom Little, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Ben Ridings vs. Jez Smith, 6 rounds, middleweight

Liam Davies vs. Sean Cairns, 10 rounds, bantamweight, vacant English bantamweight title