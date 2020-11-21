Fearghus Quinn vs Scott James added to Golden Contract card

Highly-rated Fearghus Quinn will take on Scott James on the huge Golden Contract card on Wednesday 2 December.

The two men meet at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Irish talent Quinn (1-0) is back following a successful professional debut against former Southern Area champion Robbie Chapman in August. He now turns his attention to tough opponent James (6-6-1), who has shared the ring with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Liam Wells and Hamzah Sheereaz.

Quinn said: “I’m delighted to get out again so soon. I know with there being fewer fights on shows it’s hard to get everyone out, so I’m glad to have another fight in before the end of the year.

“I was very happy with how my debut went. It was a new experience and a strange one with no crowd and having to isolate, so I was pleased to go out and put on a good performance and have something to build off.

“I don’t know a whole lot about Scott James, I’ve just seen a few clips on YouTube. He seems like a tough, strong opponent and comes forward, so it should be a good fight.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re excited to have Fearghus Quinn back on next month’s Golden Contract show. He was extremely impressive in his professional debut against Robbie Chapman, and now has another tough test by facing Scott James.

“It looks set to be a fantastic Golden Contract event with some brilliant fights on the card, so fans are in for a treat on Wednesday 2 December.”

Elsewhere on the show, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final, Danny Dignum meets Gino Kanters, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, and Hassan Azim makes his debut too.